BREAKING: World Champion Officially Being Forced To Vacate Championship & Is No Longer Able To Wrestle; Says Goodbye: "Thank you & I'll miss you"

A World Champion has been forced to vacate a title after no longer being allowed to wrestle. The champion bid farewell to everyone and left.

Ash by Elegance aka Dana Brooke Had a Heartbreaking Announcement to Make on TNA Victory Road

Ash by Elegance revealed that she had to vacate the title after coming out to speak on TNA Victory Road.

The star broke down in tears and said that she was no longer able to wrestle. She said that she had to step away from in-ring competition despite it being what she loved to do, as she was not able to do it. Almost crying out loud, she said that with a heavy heart, she had to forfeit the championship.

"But unfortunately, as you know. Life throws you some curveballs and that is exactly what I am going through. I am no longer able to compete and do what I love to do. So, with that being said, I am stepping away from in-ring competition and with a heavy heart, I have to forfeit this title."

Ash by Elegance Said She Can't Wrestle and Will Miss the Fans

The former WWE star went on to say that she was sure that even if she was unable to wrestle, there was someone who would step up and become the one who could elevate the title.

She said that it was an honor to perform in front of each fan and that she would miss them a lot. She said goodbye and thanked them for everything before leaving.

"But I am confident in that locker room and whichever woman holds this title up high, they will elevate it just like I had planned to. It was an honor to perform in front of each and every one of you. Whether you cheered for me or booed for me, and let's be honest you booed for me, because I was a complete stuck-up b***h to every one of you... you guys gave me the best moments of my entire life. So, thank you and I'll miss you."

It remains to be seen if there are updates on the reason for her departure.

