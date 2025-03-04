Major star calls himself "Nate Diaz of pro wrestling" during AEW show; takes shots at Jon Moxley

An NJPW star recently had a win on AEW television programming. He appeared on another platform of the company to proclaim himself as the "Nate Diaz of professional wrestling."

The star in question is Gabe Kidd. He has wrestled many matches for the company in the past. Most recently, he defeated The Butcher in under four minutes on the latest episode of Collision.

Following that, the NJPW Strong Openweight Champion appeared on AEW's talk show with RJ City, Hey! (EW). When asked about using craziness as part of his gimmick, Gabe Kidd said he is the realest man in pro wrestling, christening himself as wrestling's Nate Diaz. The latter is a prominent MMA fighter known for his time in the UFC.

Moreover, the 27-year-old star attacked top stars like the AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley, claiming that no one is more real than him.

"When it took over my whole life and I realized that I was, in fact, crazy. Well, it is who I am. Listen, out of anything, I'll say this. I'm the realest man in pro wrestling. I'm the Nate Diaz of pro wrestling. I'm real as it comes. Nobody's realer than me. Not Eddie Kingston, not Jon Moxley, none of these neeks. I'm the realest in this," Kidd said. [H/T Fightful]

Gabe Kidd ranted on AEW using their own platform

In the same interview, Gabe Kidd did not hesitate to launch a verbal assault on All Elite Wrestling on their own platform.

The controversial star showed no remorse for anyone in the company, including CEO Tony Khan and non-wrestling employees.

"F**k AEW. F**k everyone who works here, f**k the staff backstage, f**k the people who set up the stage, the catering staff, f**k the makeup girls and f**k the makeup guy as well. F**k the rest of you and everyone else on this platform... NJPW is the best wrestling in the world. My man wants to talk about, 'AEW this is where the best wrestle.’ It sure didn’t look like that last week when I ran through one of the longest-standing roster members [The Butcher], someone who has been here from the beginning," Kidd said.

Additionally, there have been reports that Gabe Kidd has not re-signed with NJPW and is currently working without a contract. Moreover, this has ignited rumors of him signing with Tony Khan's promotion, citing no obligations and recent appearances on their television programming.

With Gabe Kidd bragging about his supremacy every now and then, it remains to be seen what the future holds for him.

