Major star claims he has received offers from both WWE and AEW

One of combat sports' most famous faces has admitted that he is not only open to joining either WWE or AEW, but that he has received offers from the two companies in the past to take part in things.

The star in question is Jorge Masvidal, who recently announced at UFC 287 following his loss to Gilbert Burns that he was retiring from the sport, leaving behind a professional record of 35 wins and 17 losses.

Gamebred became one of the biggest attractions in UFC history towards the back end of his career thanks to the highlight reel knockout of Ben Askren, his fight for the BMF Title against Nate Diaz at Madison Square Garden, and his pair of welterweight championship fights with Kamaru Usman.

He's already dipped his toe into the world of professional wrestling, but during an interview with ESPN MMA, Jorge Masvidal admitted that if the money is right, he would happily join either WWE or AEW.

“If it’s AEW or if it’s WWE, if it’s at the parking lot of KFC as long as they pay me, we could play dog. I’ll go over there right here right now domesticate the f**k out of these pro wrestlers because they need some discipline and direction over there, and I’m the dude."

He continued:

"They send me on over there Endeavor, AEW, wherever they want to send me to I’ll show these guys some discipline and put them right in line to domesticate them. But they got to pay your boy. That’s a nice ticket right there man, if they’re gonna pay me, yeah you know and I have gotten some offers.” [14:04 - 14:41]

Will Gamebred step foot in a wrestling ring soon? Only time will tell!

Jorge Masvidal played a big role at the first AEW Grand Slam event

Following his feud with MJF in 2021, Chris Jericho was looking for something new and different in his AEW career. However, it's safe to say that he didn't expect to be confronted by some of the most dangerous MMA fighters in the world.

In September 2021, American Top Team made their presence known in AEW when they entered into a feud with The Inner Circle, where Jorge Masvidal was positioned as their most dangerous asset.

Masvidal hit his trademark flying knee on Jericho at the "Grand Slam" edition of Rampage in 2021, but didn't find himself in a match with the company down the line. Instead, former UFC Heavyweight Champions Junior Dos Santos and Andrei Arlovski got their hands dirty when they competed in a massive street fight at the 2021 Full Gear pay-per-view.

