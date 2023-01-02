Major star credits The Rock-Triple H WWE rivalry that hooked him on wrestling at the age of 5 (Exclusive)

NJPW star Will Ospreay recently shared how the WWE rivalry between The Rock and Triple H got him into wrestling.

Will Ospreay is one of the biggest stars in pro wrestling, especially in Japan. The New Japan Pro-Wrestling star has accumulated several accolades with the company, including becoming the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion and World Heavyweight Champion. He is also the current IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion.

During an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling on the Wrestle Binge channel, Will Ospreay identified The Rock and Triple H as the wrestlers who first sparked his interest in the sport. He stated that although he can't recall the exact moment he became a fan, at the age of five, he watched the two legends in a program and has been a fan since.

"It’s really hard because I don't remember much about like what was the exact moment I became a fan, my dad and me would watch a bunch of I guess the channel flicking and like, I guess when I was like 5, I just happened to see like Triple H and Rock doing something. I can't remember what the show was, but I was hooked because like even at that young age," Ospreay said. [13:15 - 13:50]

He added that a three-way match between AJ Styles, Christopher Daniels, and Samoa Joe on TNA (now IMPACT) Wrestling served as his inspiration to become a professional wrestler.

"The one that like really made me want to do this like just be a wrestler was that TNA and it was Samoa Joe, Daniels and AJ styles …. Yeah, this is true right like the only 5-star match in TNA’s history which does blow my mind because that's some real bangers but nothing's obviously compared to that one just think, I remember watching that and just AJ hitting that springboard shooting star press. I've never seen anybody do that before in my life." [13:52 - 14:22]

You can check out the video below:

The rivalry between The Rock and Triple H that Will Ospreay is alluding to took place in WWE during the Attitude Era. The Great One and The Game were involved in a rivalry during the late 90s and early 2000s

Will Ospreay reveals his reasons for not joining WWE

New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Will Ospreay also provided an explanation for his decision not to join WWE and the value of his family and friends.

During a WRESTHINGS interview, Ospreay spoke about the advantages of working with NJPW and why he doesn't want to join WWE.

"I have no aspirations of going to WWE, at all. It's not because of the product or anything, I'm not a fan of it, I will happily say, but my lifestyle, I never wanted to be the big star pro wrestler. Japan allows me to do a tour and come home and live my family life. If anybody has ever spent more than a couple of days with me, family to me is everything. I love my mom, I love my dad, no shame in saying it. Love my nan and granddad and will bend over backward and fold myself in half for those guys. New Japan, for me, is the enhancement and the focus is professional wrestling." [H/T Fightful]

Will Ospreay is set to face Kenny Omega for the IWGP United States Championship on Night One of Wrestle Kingdom 17.

It remains to be seen whether the IWGP United States Championship decides to join WWE in the future.

