Major star pays tribute to Cody Rhodes amid current AEW absence

AEW's Danhausen recently sent an interesting message to WWE RAW Superstar Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare was among All Elite Wrestling's EVPs since the promotion's inception in 2019 till his exit in 2022. During his time with the company, Rhodes didn't have a significant on-screen interaction with Danhausen. The face-painted star is one of the most popular characters in pro wrestling but hasn't competed inside an AEW ring in nearly three months.

On Instagram, The Very Nice Very Evil star reposted a reel of him performing the Cross Rhodes maneuver on his opponent. The post also had a unique version of Rhodes' entrance theme, "Kingdom."

Danhausen has been absent from AEW TV since the Worlds End pay-per-view on December 30, 2023. Last month, he competed under the Ring of Honor banner, defeating Brandon Cutler.

Tommy Dreamer claims Cody Rhodes will not finish the story at WrestleMania 40

WWE veteran Tommy Dreamer recently gave his take on Cody Rhodes possibly finishing his story by dethroning Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Title at WrestleMania XL.

The American Nightmare failed to dethrone Roman Reigns for the coveted title at last year's WrestleMania. However, Rhodes has continued to gain momentum over the past year to secure another shot at the championship.

On the Busted Open podcast, the ECW veteran said the following about the Cody Rhodes-Bloodline storyline:

"I still (...) do not feel that the story would be finished after Night Two. I think there's gonna be a big L [on] Night One and a double L [on] Night Two. Two Ls. And then all of the Cody Crybabies [will say], 'What happens to the story now?' 'My story cannot continue 'cause I didn't have my instant gratification now,'" said Tommy Dreamer. [H/T: WrestlingInc]

Cody Rhodes is set to headline both nights of WrestleMania this year. This will be his third main event at The Showcase of the Immortals. Fans must stay tuned to see if he can finally dethrone The Tribal Chief in Philadelphia.

