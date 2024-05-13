Major star reveals recent injury after taking maybe "the most painful bump" of his 20-year career on AEW Collision

A top AEW star recently talked about a bump he took on Collision this week. But certain factors made this the most painful bump he had ever taken. This would be Dax Harwood.

Last night, Harwood took on the debuting "Dynamite Kid" Tommy Billington, who was the nephew of the original "Dynamite Kid", a WWE legend. He played a spoiler to the British star's deubt, as he beat him in his first match in the promotion.

Dax Harwood took to Twitter to share that during a certain moment in the match, when he hit a Superplex on Billington, he landed hard on his back and felt a sharp pain. He revealed that he had a hematoma which he sustained during the ladder match against The Young Bucks a few weeks ago at AEW Dynasty. This made the bump feel even worse, and possibly the most painful one he's taken in his career.

"I’ve had a hematoma on my left side lower back since the ladder match at Dynasty, and this might have been the most painful bump of my 20 year career. I have a love handle on my love handle," Dax tweeted.

FTR set to be a part of another major hardcore AEW match

After competing in a gruesome ladder match at Dynasty 2024 for the AEW World Tag Team Titles, this time around it will be an Anarchy in the Arena Match for FTR.

The top tag team will be siding with Bryan Danielson and Eddie Kingston as they look to take down The Elite who have forcefully taken over the promotion. In their attempts to take full control of AEW, they have gone after two respected authority figures, Tony Khan and Kenny Omega.

FTR was one of the first to the scene and they'll play a bigger role as they apparently represent everyone who wishes to rebel against The Elite.

Despite still being banged up, Dax Harwood is ready for another gruesome fight, as he'll compete in his first Anarchy in the Arena Match at AEW Double or Nothing.

