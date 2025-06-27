Major star's AEW return officially announced after more than a year ahead of All In 2025

One of AEW's recent acquisitions is seemingly set to return to action on the company's programming after nearly a year. The star in question, Alex Windsor, revealed that she signed with the Tony Khan-led promotion earlier this month.
The 31-year-old started her career in the squared circle nearly sixteen years ago and has competed in various indie companies, including World Association of Wrestling, Shimmer, RevPro UK, and most notably, Pro-Wrestling: EVE. It was at the latter promotion's June 6 event, after failing to unseat Syuri for the IWGP Women's Championship, that Windsor announced her AEW signing.
This Thursday's edition of AEW Collision aired a promo package featuring "Iron Willed" Alex Windsor, in which she spelled out her mission statement in All Elite Wrestling.
"When you talk about the best women's wrestlers in the UK, the only name that should spring to mind is Alex Windsor. And when I said that I could hang with the best of them, when I said I belong where the best wrestle, I didn't just come to talk about, I am here to prove it. I am here to break backs, to win championship gold, and I will stop at nothing until everyone knows the name, Alex Windsor."
Aside from appearances at the 2025 Jericho Cruise and Global Wars Australia earlier this year, Windsor last wrestled on All Elite television on the June 12, 2024, episode of Rampage in a losing effort against Toni Storm. The 31-year-old recently got engaged to one of the promotion's top stars, Will Ospreay.