Major star's AEW return officially announced after more than a year ahead of All In 2025

One of AEW's recent acquisitions is seemingly set to return to action on the company's programming after nearly a year. The star in question, Alex Windsor, revealed that she signed with the Tony Khan-led promotion earlier this month.

Ad

The 31-year-old started her career in the squared circle nearly sixteen years ago and has competed in various indie companies, including World Association of Wrestling, Shimmer, RevPro UK, and most notably, Pro-Wrestling: EVE. It was at the latter promotion's June 6 event, after failing to unseat Syuri for the IWGP Women's Championship, that Windsor announced her AEW signing.

This Thursday's edition of AEW Collision aired a promo package featuring "Iron Willed" Alex Windsor, in which she spelled out her mission statement in All Elite Wrestling.

Ad

Trending

"When you talk about the best women's wrestlers in the UK, the only name that should spring to mind is Alex Windsor. And when I said that I could hang with the best of them, when I said I belong where the best wrestle, I didn't just come to talk about, I am here to prove it. I am here to break backs, to win championship gold, and I will stop at nothing until everyone knows the name, Alex Windsor."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Aside from appearances at the 2025 Jericho Cruise and Global Wars Australia earlier this year, Windsor last wrestled on All Elite television on the June 12, 2024, episode of Rampage in a losing effort against Toni Storm. The 31-year-old recently got engaged to one of the promotion's top stars, Will Ospreay.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Mukherjee Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.



To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.



Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.



As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.



Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction. Know More