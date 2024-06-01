Major stipulation announced for Jon Moxley's world title match outside of AEW

Jon Moxley is scheduled for a major world title match outside of AEW. A recent announcement has revealed that an intriguing stipulation has been added for the bout.

The Purveyor of Violence fulfilled his dream of winning the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship by defeating Tetsuya Naito at NJPW Windy City Riot 2024 in April. Since then, Moxley has been a fighting champion, defending the title against Powerhouse Hobbs on AEW Dynamite and also against Ren Narita and Shota Umino in NJPW.

Furthermore, the Blackpool Combat Club member defeated Konosuke Takeshita in a World Title Eliminator bout at AEW Double or Nothing 2024, and beat Rocky Romero in another Eliminator match on the following episode of Dynamite.

Moxley is set to defend the championship against EVIL at NJPW Dominion in the Osaka-Jo Hall on June 9. The House of Torture leader recently requested that his title match against the Ace of the World be modified into a Lumberjack match. It seems like the Tokyo-based promotion has accepted EVIL's proposal.

On their official X/Twitter page, New Japan Pro-Wrestling shared a graphic of the upcoming match between Jon Moxley and EVIL for the IWGP World Heavyweight Title, and revealed that the bout would be contested as a Lumberjack Deathmatch.

Considering this new stipulation, it remains to be seen whether the BCC will accompany Moxley to even the odds for him against The House of Torture.

AEW star Jon Moxley commented on his pro wrestling legacy

Jon Moxley is undoubtedly one of the most important and popular figures in pro wrestling today. A multi-time world champion in every promotion he has competed in, the Ohio-native has shown no signs of slowing down as he continues to perform all over the world.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, the former AEW World Champion reflected on the legacy he would leave behind in pro-wrestling. Moxley spoke about his uniqueness as a wrestler, which he claimed will necessitate the creation of a space of his own when his place in and contributions to the industry is assessed.

“I’m the only Jon Moxley there is. I don’t see another one walking in any f-----g time soon — When it’s all said and done, and I’ve been eaten by a cougar or something, and people look back on everything, I like the idea that you won’t know where to classify me in history. You don’t know where to put me on your lists or your rankings or whatever the f--k. You have no idea where to classify me, but you can’t ignore me, so you’re going to have to give me my own space… I like that.” [H/T - Sports Illustrated]

It remains to be seen whether Jon Moxley will retain his IWGP Championship against Evil later this month, especially with the addition of the lumberjack stipulation.

