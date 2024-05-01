Major update on AEW programming schedule this week

Following certain circumstances on television, AEW will deviate from its usual programming schedule this week. This will see three hours of wrestling tomorrow night and no episode of Collision this week.

The promotion has had to change its weekly programming due to other major events being on TNT and TBS. These include the NFL, the NBA, and the NHL. Just last week, the company aired Rampage on a Saturday after Collision instead of its usual time slot on Friday nights.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer confirmed that there would be changes to programming due to the NHL Playoffs being broadcasted.

For this week, Rampage will air tomorrow night following AEW Dynamite. There will be no episode of Collision this Saturday.

What is in store for fans during this week's special episode of AEW Dynamite + Rampage?

Tomorrow's episode of AEW Dynamite and Rampage has several headline-worthy segments and matches going down.

The highlight of the show is Kenny Omega's return. He has not been seen since December after dealing with health issues, but he'll make an appearance in front of his hometown of Winnipeg. He has not been cleared to compete in the ring just yet, but he may be around to address a few things.

Regarding the world title picture, it was announced last weekend on Collision that Swerve Strickland's contender at AEW Double or Nothing will be revealed. There have been no hints about whether this will follow the rankings, so fans must stay tuned.

This week will also feature the fallout of The Elite's attack on Tony Khan. With the EVPs seemingly taking over the show, it remains to be seen what changes and repercussions their actions may have on the entire promotion.

Fans can also watch out for matches on Dynamite featuring the likes of Adam Copeland (FKA Edge), the House of Black, Chris Jericho, Katsuyori Shibata, Mariah May, and Serena Deeb. There has yet to be an announcement regarding what goes down on Rampage right after Dynamite.

Despite no Collision this week, fans will be able to enjoy three hours of All Elite Wrestling tomorrow night.