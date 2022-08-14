Major update on AEW star Kris Statlander's knee injury

AEW star Kris Statlander has provided a major update on the knee injury she suffered on the latest episode of Dynamite.

Statlander took to Twitter yesterday to announce that she needs to get her knee fixed and apologized to the wrestling universe for "letting them down once again."

It should be noted that the 27-year-old suffered her first knee injury (a torn ACL) in June 2020 before returning in March the following year. She also stated that she would be back better than ever.

After confirming her injury two days back, Statlander posted a workout video where she gave out more information about her injuries and revealed that she would require surgery.

In the Instagram video below, Statlander revealed that she suffered a "completely torn ACL and lateral meniscus." She also mentioned that the workout was designed to help her maintain maximum strength to reduce any post-operation atrophy.

You can check out the video below:

Thunder Rosa and Mark Henry reacted to AEW star Kris Statlander's injury

The 27-year-old's injury has garnered a lot of reactions from fellow wrestlers and fans alike. AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa and WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry were among them.

For those unaware, the Jacksonville-based promotion, on the latest edition of Dynamite, announced Toni Storm as the official #1 contender for the AEW Women's Championship as Statlander was injured.

The champion took to Twitter to note that she would be waiting for Kris to get back to full fitness so they could lock horns against each other.

"Sad you are out, I was looking forward to finally kick your B**t! You are so strong and I will be waiting for the time we get to actually be in the ring!" Rosa wrote.

As far as Mark Henry is concerned, the legend felt sorry for Statlander and hoped she would return much stronger. Check out his response below:

TheMarkHenry @TheMarkHenry Kris Statlander @callmekrisstat Welp. One knee fixed, one to go. After the first knee injury I came back stronger and better than ever so it’s all over for you all when I come back from this one. I’m sorry to let you all done once again. I’ll be back bigger, more powerful, and more than a woman. Welp. One knee fixed, one to go. After the first knee injury I came back stronger and better than ever so it’s all over for you all when I come back from this one. I’m sorry to let you all done once again. I’ll be back bigger, more powerful, and more than a woman. So sorry for you! Much love you’ll be back better than ever! twitter.com/callmekrisstat… So sorry for you! Much love you’ll be back better than ever! twitter.com/callmekrisstat…

As of yet, there has been no return date confirmed for Statlander. The Sportskeeda community wishes the star a speedy recovery.

What is your favorite Kris Statlander moment? Sound off in the comments section below!

We just asked The Shockmaster about Vince McMahon's retirement here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy