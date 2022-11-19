Major WWE Legend wants pro-wrestling to be an 'Olympic sport' 

Pro-wrestling could possibly be added to the current pool of Olympic sports, according to WWE legend Chris Jericho.

The Ocho is currently the reigning ROH World Champion, having taken down Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro in WWE) to win the Title. More importantly, he is the leader of the Jericho Appreciation Society, a faction that presets itself as a "sports-entertaining" group.

Jericho seemingly wants to take his philosophy further, according to his recent comments on his podcast, Talk is Jericho:

“I literally want to go in front of the IOC, the International Olympic Community, and pitch pro-wrestling as an Olympic sport. Now, you might go, ‘How can you do that? Stop right there. Gymnastics, pairs gymnastics, figure skating, pairs figure skating, what is that? It’s two people working together to put on the best performance possible. There is no way we could not do the same with pro-wrestling.” (H/T: TJR Wrestling)

Chris Jericho recently commented on the possibility of an AEW x WWE crossover event

While wrestling fans are definitely open to a collaboration between the two biggest Promotions today, Jericho believes that the possibility is very remote.

During his recent appearance on Howie Mandel Does Stuff, The Ocho spoke about how collaborations with other companies are possible, but probably not with the Stamford-based Promotion.

"That's always a wrestling fan's dream. It'd be like DC versus Marvel, it's probably not going to happen. Now, within our own little universes, we have crossovers with other companies in other countries, but WWE and AEW? No crossover." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

With the ROH World Championship on the line at Full Gear, fans will have to stay tuned to see if Jericho walks out of the event #AndStill ROH Champion.

