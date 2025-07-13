Major WWE name posts picture with Mercedes Mone following The CEO’s shocking loss at AEW All In

History was made when Toni Storm successfully defended her AEW Women's World Title against Mercedes Mone. Now, a major WWE name has posted a photo with The CEO after her shocking loss. This was Charlotte Flair, who had special ties to Mercedes, along with two other WWE stars, during their time together in WWE.
At All In, Mercedes Mone shockingly lost her first match on AEW TV to the "Timeless" Toni Storm. The loss came as a shock to all since it was Mone's first loss in AEW, a streak of 411 days that now stands broken. Meanwhile, the match in itself was a one-of-a-kind contest with both stars leaving no stones unturned in their attempt to win the bout. The match's end saw Toni Storm deliver her signature Storm Zero for the pin.
Earlier today, Mercedes Mone's (fka Sasha Banks) former WWE colleague and top star, Charlotte Flair, caught fans' attention on X when she posted a photo with The CEO. The photo also had Becky Lynch, Bayley, and her father, Ric Flair.
It is also worth noting that the women in the photo were collectively known as the 'Four Horsewomen' in the Stamford-based promotion.
While Flair's direct intentions behind posting the photo remain unknown, it must be noted that The Queen had spoken about the relationship between the horsewomen in a recent interview. However, considering the timing of the post, fans can also assume that it was in support of Mone after her loss at All In.
Charlotte Flair was recently spotted with ex-AEW manager Arn Anderson
Earlier this year, Flair was seen catching up with former AEW manager Arn Anderson. This came at a time when Flair was reportedly in the midst of a low point in her career.
Arn, famous for managing the likes of Cody Rhodes during his time in All Elite Wrestling, had taken to X to post a photo of the moment
“Got a pleasant surprise visit yesterday. @MsCharlotteWWE popped in for the day! @BrockAndersonnn,” Anderson wrote.
For now, Charlotte has formed a tag team with Alexa Bliss, with both women vying for the tag titles at Evolution 2025, WWE's all-women's premium live event.
