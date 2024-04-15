Major WWE star was “very integral” in Cody Rhodes defeating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, says veteran

Wrestling veteran claims that a major WWE star played an integral role in Cody Rhodes dethroning Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

Seth Rollins made his appearance during the WrestleMania 40 Night Two Main event with The Shield's music which was a callback to Rollins promising Cody to be his 'Shield'. Roman Reigns also hit his former Shield brother with a steel chair avoiding his opponent which eventually cost him the title.

Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy recently, wrestling veteran, Matt Hardy also shared his assessment of the role that Seth Rollins played during the epic Mania main event:

"It's such an amazing fine detail, but you know the devil is in the detail right? and this moment was well thought out obviously because they dropped the seeds for you know weeks ago obviously. So yes it was a great moment and it's so funny I skipped over it as I was thinking more casual fan you know big moments that you know people were expecting but the Seth thing was a very integral piece of the puzzle and it was great storytelling that the people who pay close attention they were rewarded." [5:10 - 5:42]

WWE legend was expecting the glass to shatter during Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns match

The WWE legend, Matt Hardy also shared his thoughts on the cameos played by Jimmy and Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, John Cena, and The Rock. Matt also admitted that he expected to hear the glass-shattering theme of Stone Cold during the Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes match:

"Jimmy and Jey, they took out one another and when you have Solo come out he is answered by John Cena and you've got a little backstory with that deal as well. [...] Then from him you have The Rock and it's funny because you knew The Rock was gonna get involved but still it's like an epic moment because now The Rock is coming down to face John Cena which feels big right? It feels larger than life."

Matt further added:

"Then the lights out, where I expected to hear the glass shatter but you know that didn't happen. I thought glass would shatter and we'd see a stunner or two which would've been hilarious with Rock but you have the lights go out and you hear the gong and there's Taker." [0:50 - 1:35]

Overall, it was a great main event with a great ending and only time will tell when fans will see Roman Reigns after losing the Undisputed title.

