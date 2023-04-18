"Make it happen Triple H!!!" - Fans want 3-time WWE Tag Team Champions to reunite after 736 days on RAW tonight

Triple H has brought numerous former WWE stars back to the company since he took over. Many of them have been crowd favorites, and fans want him to bring back John Morrison to reunite with the Miz on RAW tonight.

John Morrison was released from the company in 2021, two years into his second stint with WWE. He was primarily a tag team wrestler during his second run, he teamed up with The Miz, and the duo won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship in 2020. Additionally, they have won the WWE Tag Team Championship on two other occasions, making them three-time tag team champions.

Since his release, John Morrison has spent some time on the independent circuit and has also appeared on AEW on three occasions. His first match came in the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament First Round when he lost to Samoa Joe. His only win in Tony Khan's company came on AEW Dark against Marq Quen before losing to Miro on Dynamite.

The high-flying superstar recently turned to boxing, winning a match via knockout. The Miz took to Twitter to congratulate his friend. Fans got nostalgic about the duo, wishing for another run for them as a tag team.

With the Miz set to face Seth Rollins on RAW tonight, it would be a great time to bring back the three-time Intercontinental Champion.

funnywrasslin @funnywrasslin @BrianRDJames @mikethemiz @TheRealMorrison Hey man please ask your good friend hunter to bring John Morrison back @BrianRDJames @mikethemiz @TheRealMorrison Hey man please ask your good friend hunter to bring John Morrison back

Misto @Mistorismlm @mikethemiz @TheRealMorrison Bring him tomorrow please as audience for match against Rollin.. Miz, Moriss vs Rollin, Paul.? 2 wrestler and 2 boxing @mikethemiz @TheRealMorrison Bring him tomorrow please as audience for match against Rollin.. Miz, Moriss vs Rollin, Paul.? 2 wrestler and 2 boxing

WWE veteran doesn't take The Miz seriously

The A-Lister gets a lot of television time, which is taken up by talking segments in the form of The Miz TV.

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell spoke about the two-time Grand Slam champion, stating that he cannot take him seriously.

"When he [The Miz] comes on, I turn my TV off. I don't turn it off but I don't listen to him because you can't even take him seriously. He's not that funny, he's got that show on TV. I've watched the show, it's okay. It's just one of those if you miss it, you don't miss anything. But for me to take him seriously, and I've never taken him seriously even when he was in something serious. I don't know what it was, I don't know what it is but I don't much care for him," said the veteran. [From 0:52 - 1:40]

The Miz will face Seth Rollins on RAW in a rematch from their bout on February 20, 2023, episode of the Monday night show.

