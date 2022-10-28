"Make people hungry for it again" - Jim Cornette feels WWE Hall of Famer's mystique has faded due to being overbooked in AEW

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently shared his honest take on WWE Hall of Famer Sting's career in AEW.

The Icon made his All Elite Wrestling debut on the December 2, 2020, special edition of Dynamite: Winter Is Coming. He has formed an alliance with Darby Allin in the company and has only competed in multi-man matches. The duo's most recent bout was against Brody King and Buddy Matthews on the Grand Slam edition of Rampage in September.

While speaking on the latest edition of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the WWE veteran said that while AEW should keep Sting on the roster, the promotion should play to the Hall of Famer's strengths.

"Oh, I forgot Sting's still there. Yes, you keep Sting. You try to figure out what has motivated Sting to dive off the balcony at 62 years of age for these f**king cretins. But yeah, you know Sting is of name, he's a legend, he's an icon, and you play to that strength, instead of trying to make him one of the boys and just show up when it snows in Florida," said Cornette. [From 22:03 to 22:30]

Cornette added that All Elite Wrestling would be better off booking The Icon in only two pay-per-views a year to preserve his mystique.

"Two pay-per-views a year, he would make you his salary back and more, in some feature match, not the main event but a feature match. And then you make people hungry for it again because it doesn't happen for another six months," added Cornette. [From 22:33 to 22:47]

Darby Allin recently shed light on Sting's absence from AEW programming

As fans have noticed, the WWE Hall of Famer hasn't been seen in the Jacksonville-based promotion since Rampage: Grand Slam. Darby Allin opened up about his mentor and tag team partner's absence in a backstage promo on Dynamite.

Allin said that he approached Sting about not being happy with his current direction and wanted to "disappear from the world." The former AEW TNT Champion added:

"And he [Sting] said, ‘You can’t do that,’ and I said, ‘Why? Why can’t I do that?’ And he told me, ‘Cause you’re Darby Allin, a former TNT champion, the man that convinced me to go out of retirement. And I said, ‘If that’s the case, then let me prove myself — by myself.'"

It will be interesting to see if Sting returns in the coming weeks to help his protege in his feud against Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh.

