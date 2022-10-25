"Make Tony look like an idiot" - Wrestling veteran on whether Triple H should reconcile with 6-time WWE Champion amid return rumors 

With rumors of CM Punk potentially being removed from AEW, fans have started speculating about his WWE return in the future.

Reports of the Second City Saint allegedly not being back in Tony Khan's company recently emerged, with Dave Meltzer stating that AEW was looking into buying out the rest of Punk's contract. As of now, there has been no official statement released by the company regarding the matter.

Rumors of WWE potentially bringing back Punk have also surfaced, with fans questioning whether both parties would agree to work together after the Straight Edge Superstar made a bitter exit from the Stamford-based brand in 2014.

Speaking on the matter in the latest episode of Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran shared his thoughts on the subject of Punk joining Triple H's roster.

"There's no real apologies that Triple H needs to ask for, he needs to offer some... who was in charge? Vince McMahon. And 8 years later or whatever it is, now, depending on what this non-complete clause is, Triple H can go and say to the world and say to CM Punk 'It's all changed, we are about business. Let's get together, it's all about business. No personal feelings,'" said Cornette.

The former WWE personality added that Hunter signing Punk will make a statement in the wrestling business and Tony Khan will look like an idiot.

"It would make a statement to everybody else in the business in the locker rooms, they will make up with anybody and they got money to spend because they are serious and it's a new regime... now again they would make Tony look like an idiot, at a point where his whole company has already made him look like an idiot multiple times," added the veteran. [From 8:35 to 10:13]

Will CM Punk consider joining WWE? Only time will tell.

Tony Khan's alleged decision to buy out CM Punk's AEW contract has been slmaaed by a WWE veteran

CM Punk has seemingly been both a boon and a curse for the Jacksonville-based company, as he drew some of the highest ratings during shows despite his infamous media scrum incident later on.

Speaking about the rumors of AEW buying out Punk's contract, Cornette shared his take on the subject on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast.

"The one good thing that has happened to this company over the last year, they get a major star. He produces ratings, he produces gates, he produces good television, he produces good matches, and Tony Khan cannot keep his f**king nursery school from f**king this g** d**n deal and p**sing off his star," said the veteran. [From 0:37 to 1:01]

It remains to be seen what is next for the Second City Saint in the foreseeable future.

Do you want to see CM Punk in WWE? Sound off in the comments below!

Please credit the Jim Cornette Experience and give a H/T by backlinking to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Poll : 0 votes