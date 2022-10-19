A recent discussion surfaced on Twitter about AEW star MJF's promo on this week's Dynamite being better than the WWE returns of Bray Wyatt and Cody Rhodes.

In this week's 'Title Tuesday' special edition, Maxwell Jacob Friedman went to the ring and proceeded to invite William Regal for a talk. From there, The Salt of the Earth detailed his struggles when he first tried his luck with WWE.

MJF added that he was rejected by Regal and even mocked the former when he sent a video sample of his promo via e-mail. The 26-year-old didn't mince his words and bragged that he was not the same guy anymore. He proceeded to insult the Blackpool Combat Club member by calling him a withered old man.

This elicited a tweet from journalist Denise Salcedo when she claimed that the segment was her favorite moment in wrestling for the year 2022. To which the JobberNationTV account retweeted it by posting that it was even better than Wyatt and Rhodes' returns.

Subsequently, fans chipped in with their collective reactions. One fan opined that MJF and Regal's segment might be a subtle reference to Wyatt's promo on SmackDown.

The former Wyatt Family leader also spoke about his struggles during his own passionate segment.

Victor Valenciano @vicval1970 @JobberNationTV I know I’m in the minority, but I think AEW was making fun of Bray’s promo on Smackdown. @JobberNationTV I know I’m in the minority, but I think AEW was making fun of Bray’s promo on Smackdown.

Another user seemingly agreed with the take, saying that The Salt of the Earth's promo easily decimated anything that RAW or SmackDown did recently.

nuuf @blazedbayman @JobberNationTV That promo was better than anything Hunter has done so far. That segment blew anything on Raw or last Friday's smackdown out of the water @JobberNationTV That promo was better than anything Hunter has done so far. That segment blew anything on Raw or last Friday's smackdown out of the water

Take a look at some other responses:

Straight Edge Devastator 🦁 @NJsVillain



Remember, we haven't gotten to the money yet. Namely the one either before he becomes AEW World Champion or AFTER. @_denisesalcedo It's mine...SO FAR.Remember, we haven't gotten to the money yet. Namely the one either before he becomes AEW World Champion or AFTER. @_denisesalcedo It's mine...SO FAR.Remember, we haven't gotten to the money yet. Namely the one either before he becomes AEW World Champion or AFTER.

UWFfan @86UWFfan @_denisesalcedo He’s got more great promos on his belt than most of this roster combined @_denisesalcedo He’s got more great promos on his belt than most of this roster combined

backend.child.🍀☘️🐇 @HoddieZay @JobberNationTV It actually was and I love cody and bray @JobberNationTV It actually was and I love cody and bray

Joe @splodem @_denisesalcedo I respect your opinion, and everyone else’s on this. Personally, I hate what they’re doing with him. This slow face turn, having a name for his ‘fans’ (AKA devil worshipers) is just blah. He’s an absolutely one of a kind heel. Hopefully they can turn this into a huge swerve @_denisesalcedo I respect your opinion, and everyone else’s on this. Personally, I hate what they’re doing with him. This slow face turn, having a name for his ‘fans’ (AKA devil worshipers) is just blah. He’s an absolutely one of a kind heel. Hopefully they can turn this into a huge swerve

This netizen's mind was blown off completely after witnessing the verbal masterpiece delivered once again by MJF.

Big Poppa Pumpernickel 🏋🏾‍♂️ @BigPop610 @JobberNationTV Yea I don't even remember what Bray was talking about now after listening to MJF tonight. @JobberNationTV Yea I don't even remember what Bray was talking about now after listening to MJF tonight.

However, there was also skepticism that the AEW star's promo was really the best thing this year.

Troy Thundernova @TroyThundernova @JobberNationTV yeah it’s a great promo and segment but definitely ain’t best thing all year @JobberNationTV yeah it’s a great promo and segment but definitely ain’t best thing all year

Aborto De Hormiga @StevenalexisGa4



We all know that he is VERY GOOD at promos, but it seems that all promos are "the best of the century" @JobberNationTV They have never noticed that whenever mjf does a promo they say "the best promo of the year, the best promo in a long time, I hadn't heard a promo like that for a decade.We all know that he is VERY GOOD at promos, but it seems that all promos are "the best of the century" @JobberNationTV They have never noticed that whenever mjf does a promo they say "the best promo of the year, the best promo in a long time, I hadn't heard a promo like that for a decade.We all know that he is VERY GOOD at promos, but it seems that all promos are "the best of the century"

The segment ended with MJF guaranteeing he would become AEW World Champion. Regal also shared his side of the story and dared the former to hit him.

Check out the results of this week's Dynamite here.

MJF will officially challenge for the AEW World Championship in the next pay-per-view

Before the live broadcast of Dynamite ended, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley called out MJF. The latter arrived with a referee and his chip in hand, teasing to cash in for the world title match.

Unfortunately, The Salt of the Earth decided to roll out of the ring and hand his chip to William Regal. He exclaimed that he wanted Moxley to be in full form and healthy at the same time.

MJF then declared that his title fight against Moxley will take place at Full Gear next month, with the latter emphatically accepting the challenge.

