Malakai Black discloses what he told WWE Superstar Zelina Vega about his future plans

Malakai Black is the current AEW World Trios Champion alongside his House of Black stablemates, Brody King and Buddy Mathews. The 38-year-old superstar is married to WWE superstar Zelina Vega.

Black has a martial arts background which is often implemented in his in-ring style, as fans are always amazed when Black competes inside the squared circle.

Speaking to Bobby Fish on the Undisputed podcast, Malakai Black recently revealed how he disclosed his future plans to his wife about wanting to open a gym and pass his talents to passionate individuals who are willing to learn:

"The concept of the gym started when we started building our new house. I told my wife [Zelina Vega], 'I want a place where I can train and teach people.' I want to create a concept where I can implement all the different things that I feel have made me who I am and have brought me to the levels that I've been to and still am. I want to show that to other people, but I want to do it in a way that is not like, 'Pay me $50 and I'll teach you how to do springboards.' There is a system and I want people to go through the system. We will do classes and courses." [H/T : Fightful]

Malakai Black reveals a recent request he made to AEW

Malakai Black has been on a roll alongside his House of Black teammates since returning to AEW late last year. The House of Black dethroned The Elite to capture the AEW World Trios Championship at Revolution pay-per-view.

The faction has been heavily featured on All Elite Wrestling's brand-new show Collision since the show's premiere, where they have entered into a feud with the returning Andrade El Idolo.

Malakai Black recently made it clear on the Undisputed podcast with Bobby Fish that he recently requested to be strictly featured only on the Collision show.

"I requested to be strictly on Collision. Because I don't want people to get the pick, it's like, no, Saturday night I get to see The House of Black, that's what I wanted. Because if I give you the option for Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, you're going to go, 'It doesn't really matter,'" Black said.

Malakai Black further revealed his thoughts on the debut episode of Collision last month:

"That first Collision, everything felt great. The atmosphere was great. Everybody was excited, motivated, and it was just a good experience overall. It was a very, very fun day," he added.

