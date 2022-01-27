Malakai Black explains what the House of Black really is

Malakai Black has been an enigma in AEW ever since his debut on July 8th 2021. Not long after his first appearance, Black began referring to "The House of Black" during promos and social media teases.

Black teased the recruitment of members to his faction for months before Brody King aligned with him. King made a splash on his AEW Dynamite debut as he assisted Black in taking out the Varsity Blondes and Penta El Zero Miedo.

During a recent interview with Brandon Walker of Barstool Rasslin', Malakai Black revealed that the fans are actually The House of Black. According to him, the outpouring of support made him involve the audience in his journey.

"I think everybody wanted to see me succeed (...) so it was hard for the audience to dislike me because they all knew where I came from,'' Black said. ''So everybody was rooting for me because of the way everything else went [in WWE]. (...) it became a thing for me to embrace it and call them the House of Black, because now I felt like ‘I’ll make you a part of it’"

Malakai Black is one of a handful of AEW stars who have reinvented themselves since leaving WWE. Although Vince McMahon's promotion embraces dark and supernatural characters such as The Undertaker, Black's character was not well received during his final run.

Black revealing that fans are The House of Black is a smart move as involving the audience will likely lead to continued support.

Malakai Black's tag team run is already terrifying his opponents

The alliance of Malakai Black and Brody King began on the night of King's AEW debut. He assisted Black in taking out the Varsity Blondes and Penta El Zero Miedo following the latter's match against Matt Hardy.

The feud resulted in a match between the Varsity Blondes and the House of Black on the 19 January episode of Dynamite. Together with Brody King, Black took out the Varsity Blondes in the deciding encounter.

In a post-match Tweet, one of those defeated - Brian Pillman Jr. - declared that he was now worried about the future.

"Last night our opponents beat us fair and square. I believe they will prove to be one of the most powerful forces to step foot in AEW. I’ve been second guessing myself a lot lately and honestly I’m worried for the future of the Varsity Blonds..." - Brian Pillman Jr Tweeted.

Malakai Black has only been with AEW for 6 months, but he has already made a significant impact. AEW fans and The House of Black will have to stay tuned to see this dark tale unfold.

