Malakai Black finally breaks silence after reported departure from AEW

Malakai Black has seemingly provided an update regarding his wrestling future after rumors of his AEW departure.

Black was reportedly granted a "conditional release" by the Jacksonville-based promotion a few weeks ago. The report also suggested that the terms of his release included a six-month non-compete clause. However, he is still listed as a part of AEW's active roster on the company's website.

The House of Black leader's last match was at All Out on September 4, where he, Buddy Matthews, and Brody King lost to Sting, Darby Allin, and Miro. After the bout, he was seen hugging his stablemates and bowing to the Chicago fans in attendance as he apparently said goodbye.

Meanwhile, WrestlingCovers' Twitter account posted a transcript of Black's latest words. The AEW star appeared at Prestige Wrestling's: Perseverance event last night in Pomona, California, and made an announcement with regards to his future.

"Please allow me a few weeks or months to recalibrate myself. This is not goodbye, and we will see each other very soon," Black said.

Check out the tweet below:

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers



"Please allow me a few weeks or months to recalibrate myself. This is not goodbye, and we will see each other very soon."



#Perseverance @WrestlePrestige Malakai Black says that he knows we have many questions about his future, and he will answer them when the time is right."Please allow me a few weeks or months to recalibrate myself. This is not goodbye, and we will see each other very soon." Malakai Black says that he knows we have many questions about his future, and he will answer them when the time is right."Please allow me a few weeks or months to recalibrate myself. This is not goodbye, and we will see each other very soon."#Perseverance @WrestlePrestige https://t.co/wvgnZ9oUgG

It was also reported that Black's apparent reason for a release request from AEW was due to creative differences and ongoing mental health issues. Amidst the former WWE star's absence, his faction has continued their feud with Sting and Allin.

Wrestling fans on Twitter react to Malakai Black's recent statement after rumored AEW exit

Netizens quickly hopped on Twitter after Malakai Black broke his silence by issuing an update about his wrestling career. They shared some suggestions as to where The Dutch Destroyer should wrestle next.

A fan noted that Black would be suitable for IMPACT Wrestling.

Tony Prigioniero @T_Prigi @WrestlingCovers @WrestlePrestige I think @IMPACTWRESTLING would be a great fit for him. Impact is a great brand run by an experienced pro wrestling creative team & appears to have a great locker room. No soap opera politics. @WrestlingCovers @WrestlePrestige I think @IMPACTWRESTLING would be a great fit for him. Impact is a great brand run by an experienced pro wrestling creative team & appears to have a great locker room. No soap opera politics.

Meanwhile, another user claimed that the 37-year-old would likely return to WWE.

In addition, a user expressed his curiosity about Black's "very soon" statement. They added that The House of Black leader might be back in AEW after all.

"Very soon" is interesting. If he can't go to wwe for 90 days or however long then doesn't that mean he'll stay at aew if it's very soon? Or can he go to wwe now and its gonna at their next ppv or some sh*t."

Check out the tweet here.

A couple of users sent well wishes to The Dutch Destroyer.

Lastly, a fan hoped that Black's teammates, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews, could be utilized better this time around.

With Black potentially leaning towards taking a sabbatical from wrestling, it will be interesting to see how The House of Black is booked in All Elite Wrestling. King and Matthews recently challenged the face-painted duo for a Tag Team Match at the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite. Fans will have to wait and see which side will prevail in their upcoming contest.

What are your thoughts on Malakai Black's latest statement surrounding his career? Sound off in the comments section below.

NFL fans! Bet $5 on DraftKings & get $200 in free bets. Click here! Available in eligible states.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far