Reports indicate conditions for former WWE Superstar's reported release from Tony Khan's AEW

Malakai Black has reportedly been imposed a heavy non-compete condition to his AEW release.

It was reported earlier that the Dutch Destroyer had been granted his release from the promotion. However, it was stated that his departure had not come without its own conditions.

Black was first reported as asking for his release ahead of AEW Dynamite last week. While it was speculated that he had in fact been granted the release, he had a match announced for this past weekend's All Out during the show.

Xero News, one of the outlets to speculate the aforementioned, has reported that Black's conditional release is to include a six-month non-compete clause unless he returns to All Elite Wrestling.

"Blacks non-compete is 6 months I'm seeing. He can also return to AEW should he wish to. That's the conditional release terms." - Xero News via Twitter

Black competed at All Out alongside his House of Black teammates Brody King and Buddy Matthews. The trio lost to Miro, Darby Allin and Sting, with the former WWE star taking the pinfall in the contest. Following the contest, he was seen seemingly bidding farewell to the All-Elite faithful in attendance.

