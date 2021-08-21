Malakai Black names former NXT superstar and WCW veterans as big influences on his career

Malakai Black is currently one of the best wrestlers in the industry. Given the wrestlers he's been influenced by, it should come as no surprise.

Growing up in the Netherlands, Malakai Black only had access to NJPW, so he was heavily infatuated by the hard-hitting and high-flying styles of some legendary names like Yuji Nagata and Jushin 'Thunder' Liger.

While speaking to Bleacher Report, Black named Chris Jericho, Eddie Guerrero, Dean Malenko and Kenta, among others, as wrestlers he tried to mold his style around:

"Throughout the years, you come in contact with so much more," Black said. "I watched guys like Eddie Guerrero, Robbie Brookside and Johnny Saint. When I first saw Chris Jericho, he was new and he was refreshing. One of the first times I saw him was in a feud with Dean Malenko in WCW, and he was just so charismatic with his words. It’s no secret that I have been doing martial arts since I was a kid. When I saw Kenta for the first time, it really made me think on how to approach pro wrestling," Malakai Black said.

Malakai Black possesses a unique wrestling style

Aleister Black started training in Martial arts at just 9 years old. He started with Kung Fu, Karate, Judo & even capoeira before settling for kickboxing. pic.twitter.com/lUBvzTGJWK — Wrestling Facts (@WrestlingsFacts) July 6, 2020

Malakai Black has extensive training in kickboxing and the Indonesian martial art of pencak silat. This training translates into his in-ring work as his methodical and precision-based offense makes every move look devastating.

Black relies on many kicks in his matches, epitomized by his finisher, the Black Mass. The move is essentially a spinning heel kick to an opponent's face that can be struck at any time. Much of the credit must go to Bob Schrijber, a well-known name in the MMA community who mentored Black early in his career.

Malakai Black is not afraid of mixing up some high-flying maneuvers with his accurate kicks and strikes, effortlessly launching himself into the sky for crossbodies and moonsaults.

Black's look, character and in-ring style make him one of the unique wrestlers in the world.

What do you make of Malakai Black's style of wrestling? Are you excited to see a clash of styles when he faces up against some of AEW's other unique wrestlers? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

Want to feel like a World Champion? Follow these steps, and you could feel just like The Nature Boy!

Edited by Arjun