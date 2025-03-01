Malakai Black sends a three-word message amid rumors of blockbuster WWE return

Malakai Black is seemingly on his way back to WWE. Ahead of tonight's Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, he posted an update on social media that's getting fans excited.

Ad

The former Aleister Black was released from WWE in June 2021 and made his All Elite Wrestling debut just a month later. He found success in the trios division, leading his House of Black faction to become the AEW World Trios Champions. However, he never gained much momentum as a singles star in Tony Khan's promotion.

Black recently departed AEW, and reports have indicated that his WWE return is imminent. The former House of Black leader took to Instagram today to let fans know that he was getting back into the ring:

Ad

Trending

"Back to work," he wrote.

Photo Credit: Screengrab of Malakai Black's Instagram story

Adam Cole opens up on Malakai Black's final match in AEW

Despite being a fan favorite and the leader of one of AEW's most intimidating factions, Malakai Black has departed the promotion and is heading for greener pastures. His longtime friend Adam Cole recently opened up about their final match together.

Ad

Black and Cole have a long history, which was evident in Malakai's final singles match in AEW. The two clashed on the November 6, 2024 episode of Dynamite. Cole won the bout, and the two embraced afterwards. In a recent interview on 107.7 The Bone, Adam Cole was asked about the hug and whether he knew Black was departing:

"No, I really didn’t," said Cole. "So again I do have a history of working with Malakai. [He’s] just an unbelievable opponent, an unbelievable guy to step in there with. We’ve shared a lot of really really cool moments together. So for me all it was, was this personal moment between two guys who have a lot of love and respect for each other. I don’t know anything about or didn’t know anything about what his plans were and things like that. For me it was just a cool moment with a friend after getting to work together after a long time."

It seems Malakai Black's return to WWE is only a matter of time. Whether the former House of Black leader makes his presence known at Elimination Chamber tonight remains to be seen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback