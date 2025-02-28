Massive update on Malakai Black potentially returning to WWE - Reports

According to recent reports, former AEW star Malakai Black is seemingly headed back to WWE. Black was signed to the Stamford-based promotion before moving to All Elite Wrestling.

Ad

Malakai Black left AEW earlier this month after his contract expired. Many have been expecting Black to return to WWE, and recent reports point toward this scenario. The former NXT Champion was signed to World Wrestling Entertainment from 2016 to 2021. He was shockingly released by the company in 2021, which led to his AEW signing.

In the recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was reported that Malakai Black will soon return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

Trending

"Aleister/Malakai Black should be returning to WWE imminently." - WON

Expand Tweet

Ad

Former WWE star Adam Cole on Malakai Black leaving AEW

On the November 6, 2024, edition of AEW Dynamite, Adam Cole picked up a huge victory over Malakai Black in a singles match. The match ended up being Black's final singles match in All Elite Wrestling, as he left the company earlier this month.

In an interview with 107.7 The Bone, Adam Cole spoke about the hug he shared with Malakai Black after the match. The former NXT Champion said he had no idea it was Black's last match with the promotion. Cole stated it was a cool moment for him to work with his good friend Malakai Black.

Ad

“No, I really didn’t. So again I do have a history of working with Malakai. [He’s] just an unbelievable opponent, an unbelievable guy to step in there with. We’ve shared a lot of really really cool moments together. So for me all it was, was this personal moment between two guys who have a lot of love and respect for each other. I don’t know anything about or didn’t know anything about what his plans were and things like that. For me it was just a cool moment with a friend after getting to work together after a long time.” [From 23:22 - 23:52]

We will have to wait and see if Malakai Black shows up in WWE before or after WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback