Malakai Black shows off ripped physique amid AEW absence [Photo]

Top AEW star Malakai Black recently showed off his jaw-dropping physique on social media amid his absence from the company.

The 38-year-old star debuted in AEW on the July 7, 2021, episode of Dynamite. While Black has thrived in the Jacksonville-based promotion alongside his House of Black stablemates, he has been absent from TV lately. The stable lost to Daniel Garcia and FTR in a brutal Escape the Cage Elimination match on the January 27, 2024, episode of Collision.

Recently, Black shared photographs of himself in peak physical shape in his Instagram story.

Check out a screengrab of Malakai Black's Instagram story:

Malakai Black shared a picture of himself on Instagram

The former NXT Champion has recently been the subject of rumors suggesting that he refuses to take clean losses in AEW and may return to WWE once his contract with Tony Khan's promotion expires. Black has, however, denied these claims.

O'Shea Jackson Jr. wanted to see AEW's Malakai Black on the Judgment Day

Malakai Black was signed to the Stamford-based promotion from 2016 to 2021. The company released him at the cusp of introducing a new gimmick.

Black adapted elements of the Dark Father character he had been developing for Smackdown to shape the character of Malakai Black. The former Tommy End became All Elite a little over a month after his release from WWE. While he has worked with several top names in AEW and has tasted gold in the trios division, many believe that Black would be utilized better under Triple H's creative regime.

One such individual is O'Shea Jackson Jr, who wanted to see Black in WWE. In an interview on the Insight with Chris Van Vliet, the actor revealed that he wants to see the House of Black member in WWE's Judgment Day.

"Anyone who follows me knows when Aleister Black made the move over [to AEW] and became 'Malakai,' I was crushed. I thought we were idiots to let that guy go. I was such a huge fan of him during his NXT run, and I was waiting for his push on the main roster. The same thing [happened] with Andrade. Now he is back. When I see things like the LWO, I was pi**ed that Andrade is not in it. When I see things like Judgment Day, I'm pi**ed Aleister Black isn't there."

Black was recently seen in one-on-one action at Dark Prospects: Ritual 1, an independent show hosted by his wrestling school, the Dark Arts Gym.

Do you want to see Black back in WWE? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE