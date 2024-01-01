AEW star Malakai Black lashes out at fan claiming he refused to lose

AEW star Malakai Black recently lashed out at a fan who claimed he has refused to lose singles matches and put other talent over. Black has not competed in a singles bout since June 2022, leading a fan to accuse him of refusing to do jobs on Twitter.

Black responded by calling the fan a "goofb**l" and stating that the claim was "bull****" and "never happened." The former WWE star made it clear that he has never refused to lose or put anyone over during his AEW tenure.

"Usually I don’t reply because these laughable takes from goofb*lls like this nerd is why this place is the equivalent of people opening their front doors and screaming their excrement laced opinions into the street, however: bull*****, never happened, isn’t a thing. Happy NY," wrote Malakai Black.

The former NXT Champion has been teaming with Brody King and Buddy Matthews as The House of Black since returning from injury in October 2022. Black had been dealing with a slight calf tear and knee hyperextension that kept him out of action for several months.

With no singles matches in over a year now, some fans have been puzzled by Black's lack of individual spotlight. There were signs he could have feuded with Bryan Danielson last year, but plans changed after Danielson suffered an injury.

At this point, it remains unclear when Black will return to singles competition in AEW. For now, he continues to compete in trios matches with the rest of House of Black. But after lashing out at the fan, Black made it clear the claim he refused to lose was baseless.

Also Read: Malakai Black finally breaks silence on why he's not wrestling singles matches in AEW anymore.

Malakai Black might leave AEW and return to WWE

Speculation has arisen that AEW star Malakai Black could leave the promotion and return to WWE, where his wife Zelina Vega recently re-signed.

Malakai Black had publicly asked for his AEW release last year, but the request was not granted. He remains under contract reportedly until 2027. Before All Elite Wrestling, Black had a five-year WWE run as Aleister Black before being cut in 2021.

Creative differences were cited as the main reason Black left WWE. But with Triple H now overseeing creative, Black may have more opportunities to portray his character as intended.

Rejoining WWE would also allow Black to work alongside his wife Zelina Vega. The two never got to team up or have an on-screen relationship in WWE before Black's exit.

While still unlikely, WWE remains an option for Black if he ultimately departs AEW down the line. His previous request for a release indicates he may still seek new opportunities outside his current promotion.

Where do you think this was the right reaction from AEW star or not? Let us know in the comments section below.

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.