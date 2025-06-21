Male AEW star drops his Top 5 celebrity crushes list; Beyonce and Scarlett Johansson mentioned

One of AEW's top names and former champions has revealed a list of his celebrity crushes on social media. The star in question, Dax Harwood, is one half of the decorated tag team FTR alongside Cash Wheeler.

Dax Harwood was in action this week at the Tony Khan-led promotion's latest TV special, Grand Slam Mexico, where he joined the members of The Don Callis Family and Volador Jr. to unsuccessfully take on a team of babyfaces in a 14-person tag bout. The former AEW World Tag Team Champion ended up being pinned in the match by CMLL legend Atlantis, who secured the victory for his team.

Days after suffering a loss at the venerated Arena Mexico, Dax the Axe has taken to social media to share an unexpected post - namely, a list of his top five celebrity crushes. Harwood named renowned stars like Beyonce, Scarlett Johansson, Nicki Minaj and Tisha Campbell, and promised to fill up the last spot later.

I was looking through my drafts and found this. I guess I decided to think about number 5, and forgot about it. Anyway, I’ll get back to you on that last spot later. Stand by… Top 5 celebrity crushes 1. Beyoncé 2. Scarlett Johansson 3. Beez in The Trap Nicki Minaj 4. Gina from Martin 5. ...", wrote Dax.

Check out Dax Harwood's tweet below:

Harwood's tag partner Cash Wheeler was withdrawn from Grand Slam Mexico for undisclosed reasons. The former tag champs will likely reunite on AEW television this coming week, or perhaps even sooner on the upcoming episode of Collision.

Match results for AEW Grand Slam Mexico

All Elite Wrestling staged its first televised program in Mexico this Wednesday with the latest edition of its Grand Slam special. The show was loaded with bouts featuring several top stars, the results of which are summarized below:

Adam Cole, Daniel Garcia, Brody King, Templario, Atlantis Jr., Bandido and Atlantis defeated Dax Harwood, The Don Callis Family and Volador Jr. [14-person tag bout]

Kazuchika Okada defeated Mark Briscoe

Mistico defeated MJF via disqualification

Hologram defeated Lio Rush, Mascara Dorada and Ricochet [4 Million Pesos 4-Way Match]

Mercedes Mone defeated Zeuxis [CMLL World Women's Championship Match]

The Young Bucks, The Beast Mortos, Wheeler Yuta and Jon Moxley defeated The Opps, Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickand [10-person tag bout]

It remains to be seen what Tony Khan and company have planned for AEW Collision this Saturday night.

