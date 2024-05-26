Male AEW star wants to face Mariah May after non-PG spot on Collision

Mariah May used some interesting tactics in her match on tonight's Collision. Following the bout, a male AEW star has expressed his desire to face May inside the ring. The name being discussed is Max Caster of The Acclaimed.

On Collision, Mariah May faced off against Leyla Hirsch in singles competition. She has been undefeated on the Saturday night program and was looking for her fourth victory on the show. At one point in the match, May resorted to some non-PG tactics to gain an advantage over her opponent. The 25-year-old eventually defeated Hirsch.

On Twitter/X, Max Caster reacted to a video of the non-PG sequence, jokingly asking the creative team to book him in a match against May.

"Book me vs @MariahMayx!!!" Caster tweeted.

Mariah May has been flirting with a different member of The Acclaimed

In recent weeks, Mariah May has been sending flirty messages to a member of The Acclaimed. The name in question is Anthony Bowens.

The 33-year-old is openly gay and often posts pictures with his partner on social media. However, it seems that May has yet to take a hint about the situation.

May recently responded to one of Anthony Bowens' tweets about visiting Las Vegas for Double or Nothing weekend.

"I’m waiting for you at the roulette table if you’re ready to risk it all #AEWDoN," May tweeted.

Tonight, The Acclaimed was in action as part of a four-way tag team match featuring the House of Black, The Infantry, and The Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona). At Double or Nothing's pre-show on Sunday, they will face Cage of Agony in a trios contest. It will be interesting to see which team will reign supreme in Paradise, Nevada.

