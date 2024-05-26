Mariah May pulls off non-PG move during live AEW show

Mariah May is a very bold star and is not afraid to pull off extreme non-PG moves during shows. That is what happened during tonight’s episode of AEW Collision.

May took on the diminutive Leyla Hirsch in a match, and it was a hard-hitting one at that. The match even saw May hitting a Samoan Drop and a shotgun dropkick on her opponent. However, an even more shocking moment occurred in the early moments of the match.

In a move that caught her opponent, Leyla Hirsch, by surprise, Mariah May rubbed her face on her bosom. The fans and the referee were clearly shocked to see that, and poor Hirsch was left dazed. This is not something new to Mariah, as she has pulled off stunts like this in the past.

You can see the move here.

Expand Tweet

Being with Toni Storm has given Mariah May all the freedom in the world to pull off stunts like this. Storm, as we all know, is no stranger to shocking the fans with bold maneuvers. She pulled off something more provocative than this when she undressed on live TV last week.

It will be interesting to see if the outcome of her match against Serena Deeb at AEW Double or Nothing will have any impact on how she continues to behave.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback