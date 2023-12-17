"Man's about to get replaced by WWE on his network" - Fans react to Tony Khan calling out AEW's critics

Since its founding in 2019, AEW and Tony Khan have come under fire on an almost weekly basis. The reasons are varied and range from genuine criticism from outsiders to fans concerned about the company's direction and even malicious trolls attempting to tear the promotion down.

Tony Khan has addressed the criticism before but struck a more personal tone at last night's ROH Final Battle post-show media scrum. The AEW President stated that he's stopped listening to much of the online discourse and is focused on providing the best show he can. Khan also noted that many of his predecessors have gone out of business when challenging WWE, but he doesn't plan to stop fighting.

Comments online have run the usual gamut, with some supporting the All Elite Chief's statement while others simply laughed it off, citing rumors of Warner Bros. Discovery potentially negotiating with WWE to bring RAW to the network.

Tony Khan addresses Kenny Omega's diverticulitis diagnosis

It was a big Friday night for ROH as the Final Battle pay-per-view aired, but that wasn't the only major news for Tony Khan's promotions yesterday. Earlier in the day, it was revealed that former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega had been hospitalized and diagnosed with diverticulitis.

Tony Khan addressed the situation at the Final Battle post-show media scrum, stating that The Best Bout Machine was in a lot of pain and claiming that no one realized just how sick he was:

"The most important thing is he got help from the doctors at the right time and didn't wait any longer because he's in a lot of pain and I don't think we knew how sick he was or nobody would have wanted him to...to be honest, I'll leave it to him to get updates because he's already been communicating and it's his health and I don't want to speak for him," he said.

With Omega out indefinitely to receive treatment and The Young Bucks currently on hiatus, The Elite's presence on AEW programming is bound to get even lighter. Fortunately, Hangman Adam Page has been a prominent presence recently and looks set to be featured in the main event scene in the coming months.

