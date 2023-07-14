"Man had Sting, Macho Man, Hogan" - Fans berate AEW executive for picking Eddie Kingston as their greatest of all time

AEW star Eddie Kingston has quite the fan following online but was recently on the receiving end of some high praise from Tony Schiavone. Fans recently reacted to the news and questioned the veteran for not handing the title of the "GOAT" to Sting or Hulk Hogan.

Kingston is notably a fan-favorite star in AEW, and despite never capturing gold in the promotion, the audience always audibly reacts to him. However, when compared to the likes of Sting, Hulk Hogan, or Randy Savage, many fans will instead name the three legends as the greatest of all time, due to their numerous accolades.

In response to Tony Schiavone's recent statement about Eddie Kingston, fans quickly took to the comment sections on Twitter to share their own takes on the matter. Many seemed to harshly disagree with Shiavone, and some seemed shocked that he didn't pick Sting.

However, there were naturally quite a few who agreed with him. Fans of The Mad King's puroresu wrestling style and in-ring persona also took to the comment section to praise the AEW star as well.

Mr. Trickster @DarthFC

You can tell Eddie was a puroresu tape collector back in the day. You can't hide passion. @Fightful Soul of Japan's fighting spirit.You can tell Eddie was a puroresu tape collector back in the day. You can't hide passion.

The Mad King is currently enjoying a ton of success in NJPW, and even recently captured the STRONG Openweight Championship. Many fans have urged Tony Khan to pull the trigger on the AEW star and book him to capture gold in the promotion as well.

Missed out on last week's AEW Collision? Catch up with the results right here.

The AEW star recently put the NJPW roster on notice ahead of the G1 Climax Tournament

Eddie Kingston is set to take part in this year's G1 Climax Tournament, where he'll take part in the C BLOCK portion of the event. Notably, third-generation star Dave Finay (son of WWE legend Fit Finlay) will appear in the same block, meaning that the two could likely clash in the tournament.

The official NJPW Global Twitter account recently posted an image of The Mad King crashing the conference and boldly claiming that he will walk away with the G1 Trophy.

"I'm humbled to be in this tournament, but I didn't come here to take part, I came here to win. That trophy is coming back with me to Yonkers, New York," Kingston claimed.

NJPW Global @njpwglobal



'I'm humbled to be in this tournament, but I didn't come here to take part, I came here to win. That trophy is coming back with me to Yonkers, New York'



#G1CLIMAX33 Eddie made it!'I'm humbled to be in this tournament, but I didn't come here to take part, I came here to win. That trophy is coming back with me to Yonkers, New York'

The G1 Climax Tournament will kick off tomorrow (15 July), so fans will soon know whether or not The Mad King predicted his victory. Either way, it seems like NJPW is very high on him, and he might just be in for a monster run with the Strong Openweight Championship.