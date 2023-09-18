"Man, you watch RAW last night?" – Current AEW star recalls talking about wrestling with NFL legend Aaron Rodgers

Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers will go down as one of the greatest quarterbacks of the 21st century when he eventually retires, but an AEW star has revealed that he was a big wrestling fan back in the day.

Rodgers ruptured his Achilles tendon during the New York Jets 22-16 win over the Buffalo Bills on September 13th, and will likely miss the majority of the upcoming NFL season.

One thing that Rodgers could do while he's injured is catch up on some wrestling which, according to AEW star Brian Cage, a childhood friend of the Jets quarterback, was one of Aaron's favorite things to talk to Brian about in Math class growing up. Here's what Cage had to say on the latest edition of "Hey! (EW):"

"You know what’s so cool about him? He was a really cool guy. Everyone, that was the Attitude Era, everyone watched wrestling, doesn’t matter how much they said they didn’t watch wrestling. Everyone watched wrestling. Him, still a high school quarterback, popular guy, he never faded once. He knew I was a huge wrestling fan, so math class, we would always talk, 'Man, you watch RAW last night? You watch Nitro?' He knew." [H/T: Fightful]

With WWE airing on Monday, Tuesday and Friday, while AEW airs their shows on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday (not including ROH on Thursday), if the Jets quarterback wants to get back into wrestling during his time on the shelf, he will certainly be spoiled for choice.

Aaron Rodgers has an enemy in the form of Seth Rollins

Fans of the Green Bay Packers will always love Aaron Rodgers for what he did for the team in the 17 years he spent there, while fans of the New York Jets are yet to see the best of him.

But someone who doesn't want to see the best of Rodgers is WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, who, in late 2022, admitted that he hates football. However, this was largely down to Rodgers' performance against Seth's beloved Chicago Bears.

Rollins was asked about Rodgers in August 2023 following the NFL Draft that saw Aaron move to the Jets, where the WWE Superstar admitted that he hopes for nothing but bad things to happen to the quarterback. The fact that Aaron is on the shelf for the next few months will be music to Seth Rollins' ears.

