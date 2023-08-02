Aaron Rodgers' trade to the New York Jets took a while and a half to get across the line, but when it eventually did, the NFL world took a collective sigh after a conclusion to the long, drawn-out saga.

The trade for the four-time MVP immediately propels the Jets into Super Bowl consideration for the season, and expectations will be high for Rodgers to deliver from Week 1.

One person who's hoping that doesn't come to pass is WWE superstar Seth Rollins.

Speaking to SI's Jimmy Traina this week, Rollins, a die-hard Bears fan said:

“I was very happy to see that they finally shipped him off. I hope nothing but bad things for him in New York. I hope the media eats him alive. I hope the Dolphins crush him. I hope the Patriots crush him.

"I just hope that he finishes 2-15 and he retires and we never have to hear the name Aaron Rodgers again till he’s elected into Canton in the Hall of Fame.”

Rollins' stance on Rodgers has a simple explanation, considering the four-time MVP is 24-5 versus Chicago in his career.

New York Jets preseason schedule: Will Aaron Rodgers play in preseason?

The Jets' preseason schedule starts with the Hall of Fame Game against the Cleveland Browns.

However, head coach Robert Saleh has made clear that Rodgers will not participate in the first three games in preseason, which means we're likely to see Zach Wilson under center instead.

Rodgers said on his preseason plans:

"I wouldn't mind playing in the preseason. I wouldn't mind if Robert [Saleh] said 'Hey, we are going to go. Let's do it.' Most coaches have that fear where they want to get you to the Week 1 and not risk it, but I believe there is a chance for the last one."

That 'last one' in question is a game against the Giants scheduled for August 26.

Here's what the Jets' regular season schedule looks like:

Week Date Opponent Time TV Channel 1 Sept. 11 Buffalo Bills 8:15 p.m. ESPN 2 Sept. 17 Dallas Cowboys 4:25 p.m. CBS 3 Sept. 24 New England Patriots 1 p.m. CBS 4 Oct. 1 Kansas City Chiefs 8:20 p.m. NBC 5 Oct. 8 Denver Broncos 4:25 p.m. CBS 6 Oct. 15 Philadelphia Eagles 4:25 p.m. Fox 7 BYE — — 8 Oct. 29 New York Giants 1 p.m. CBS 9 Nov. 6 Los Angeles Chargers 8:15 p.m. ESPN 10 Nov. 12 Las Vegas Raiders 8:20 p.m. NBC 11 Nov. 19 Buffalo Bills 4:25 p.m. CBS 12 Nov. 24 Miami Dolphins 3 p.m. Amazon Prime 13 Dec. 3 Atlanta Falcons 1 p.m. Fox 14 Dec. 10 Houston Texans 1 p.m. CBS 15 Dec. 17 Miami Dolphins 1 p.m. CBS 16 Dec. 24 Washington Commanders 1 p.m. CBS 17 Dec. 28 Cleveland Browns 8:15 p.m. Amazon Prime 18 Jan. 6/7 New England Patriots TBD TBD

The Jets, however, aren't done fleshing out their roster.

Earlier last week, star free agent running back Dalvin Cook paid a visit to their facilities to a chorus of fans singing his name.

New York hasn't signed Cook to a contract yet, with the Dolphins also interested in bringing him back home.

The former Vikings playmaker is a Florida man himself, having led Miami Central High School to a 52-5 record, rushing for 4,268 yards and scoring 64 touchdowns for the team. He then played college football at Florida State from 2014 to 2016.