"Mandy Rose, call me, text me, DM me" - WWE legend challenges AEW in potential bidding war for released superstar

Mandy Rose could have a number of suitors lined up – including AEW and IMPACT Wrestling – after her release from WWE.

Rose was surprisingly let go just a day after her 413-day reign as NXT Women's Champion came to an end. After Roxanne Perez won the Iron Survivor Challenge at Deadline, she challenged the champion during Tuesday's episode of NXT. Perez won in the main event of the show, drawing an abrupt close to a monumental reign.

Mandy's departure has sparked much speculation over where she could arrive next, with major promotions like AEW and IMPACT given the nod by fans.

Such was the topic during a recent Busted Open Radio show, where Tommy Dreamer confirmed that IMPACT is interested, especially if Tony Khan can't make it happen. He further implored the released star to contact him.

"If she doesn’t go to AEW, 1,000 percent Impact would love to have her. Because she’s a star and she’s great in the ring. And if AEW doesn’t jump on that, Impact will. Mandy Rose, call me, text me, DM me,” Tommy Dreamer said. (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Rose had been with WWE since 2015, making her way into the company via Tough Enough. The NXT Women's Championship was the only title of her tenure.

AEW star Saraya reacted to Mandy Rose's release

If she was to make the All Elite switch, then at least two-thirds of Absolution could reunite. The trio comprised of Sonya Deville, Paige and Mandy Rose debuted on RAW in 2017 but only lasted for a short while before Paige (aka Saraya) was forced to retire.

Saraya shared her own message of support to Rose after news of her release broke. She herself only left WWE earlier this year and has since returned to the ring in Tony Khan's promotion.

Fans have even speculated that Mandy Rose could be Saraya's mystery partner for the January 11th episode of Dynamite. Whoever joins the two-time Divas Champion will stand with her against Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter.

