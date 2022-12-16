Mandy Rose's former stablemate believes AEW needs another set of titles

Mandy Rose's WWE release stunned the wrestling world. She had an impressive run as NXT Women's Champion for 413 days, the third-longest in the brand's history. Rose debuted on the main roster in 2017 alongside Saraya (fka Paige) and Sonya Deville as the stable 'Absolution.' Recently, the former Anti-Diva highlighted how AEW's women's division needs tag team titles.

Within three months of her AEW debut, Saraya made her objectives clear for the female talent in the promotion. She also competed in her first match in nearly five years against Britt Baker at Full Gear. She is set for a tag team match in January against Baker and Jamie Hayter. However, the identity of her partner remains unknown.

During a recent interaction with Forbes, the former WWE Superstar shared insights on how the introduction of tag team titles in the women's division would provide them with more opportunities:

"I’m always for an all-women’s show, for sure. I feel like there could be a tag division we could get going as well. Like [women’s] tag team championships. I don’t think we should load wrestling with a ton of championships, but there is space for a women’s tag division, too. There are a lot of women we have backstage that are not on the show, and that could give them an opportunity to be on the show. There is always so much we could do with the women, and people don’t realize how much talent we have backstage," she said. [H/T Fightful]

Saraya showcased support for Mandy Rose following the latter's WWE release

This week, Mandy Rose lost her NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez in a seemingly rushed manner. Given her dominant 400-plus-day run, the announcement of her release just a day later came as a shock to many.

As soon as the news became public knowledge, Toxic Attraction members Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne expressed their reactions. Additionally, Mandy's former Absolution stablemate Saraya tweeted in support:

"Love you sister @WWE_MandyRose"

Last month, The Golden Goddess cited her interest in hanging up her wrestling boots and starting a family. However, she did not highlight how long into the near future that would take place.

