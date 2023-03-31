"Mandy Sacs becomes #AllElite?", "CM PUNK RETURNS BABY" - Tony Khan's impending announcement has left fans thrilled on Twitter

Wrestling fans worldwide are buzzing with anticipation as Tony Khan, the founder and CEO of AEW, teased a major announcement set to be revealed on the next episode of Dynamite.

During a media conference call for Ring of Honor’s Supercard of Honor, Khan stated that an enormous announcement is in store for the upcoming April 5th edition of AEW Dynamite, set to be held at the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York. Fans are already on the edges of their seats, wondering what could possibly be in store.

The wrestling community is excited by speculation over what the announcement could be, with many suggesting the possibility of the return of former world champion CM Punk. Others suggest that it could be related to AEW potentially signing former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose.

Fans have taken to Twitter to voice their excitement, eagerly awaiting the big reveal.

Whatever the announcement may be, it is clear that AEW fans are excited to find out. Tony Khan has proven to be a master at keeping fans engaged and guessing, and this latest announcement is sure to add even more excitement to the show.

WWE Hall of Famer warns Tony Khan on bringing back former AEW Champion CM Punk

Eric Bischoff, an industry veteran and critic of AEW, has stated that he believes former WWE Champion CM Punk should not be brought back to the promotion.

On his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff explained that while Punk may have some value, historically he has been problematic and moody, and therefore he is not worth the trouble.

"I'm not saying that Punk doesn't have any value in that respect but I don't think we're going to see a growth in that value. Add on top of that, historically he's a pain in the a*s, he's a moody bi***. Not worth it man, move on," said Bischoff.

Bischoff recognized the skills and abilities of the current AEW roster and advised against introducing potentially harmful talent.

It has been a while since CM Punk was last seen on AEW TV following reports of a backstage altercation at the All Out event last September.

What do you think Tony Khan's major announcement on Dynamite will be? Sound off in the comments section below.

