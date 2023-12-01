"Many nights I wake up with panic attacks" - Top AEW star shares a heartbreaking post 

An AEW personality has opened up about their battle with anxiety in a recent Instagram post, which has gone viral. The performer in question is CJ Perry.

Perry, who formerly went by the name of Lana in WWE, signed with All Elite Wrestling in September earlier this year. She's currently aligned with Andrade El Idolo in the promotion and serves as his manager and mouthpiece. CJ Perry's work has been appreciated by most fans, and it's safe to say she could become an even more prominent part of AEW's programming in the coming months.

A few hours back, Perry shared a post on Instagram where she detailed her long-standing battle with anxiety and ADHD. She added that though her social media might not reflect it, she still struggles with her health to this day.

Check out her message below:

"This past summer I was diagnosed with a severe anxiety disorder, ocd disorder, besides being diagnosed as a teen with ADHD and many other learning disabilities like not being able to read at all till I was 9 years old. Dyslexia, anxiety and ocd and other environmental things & situations can send me spiraling. Many nights I wake up with panic attacks. I’m sharing this not for sympathy but just to bring more awareness to mental health and to normalize mental health conversations. I wasn’t even aware that I had even mental health struggles until 2020. My entire life I thought my anxiety disorder was normal and it was just me “working hard”, “planning” and being “wise.” I thought my ocd disorder was just “not giving up.” It’s all a work in progress, plenty of days that I can’t get out of bed because sadness & anxiety. Many ppl I know think I am confident because I post bikini pictures or talk a lot but in actuality me talking a lot is me in my full manic anxiety mode. Anxiety disorders, depression, and OCD disorders can look different on everyone," added Perry.

CJ Perry is open to wrestling in AEW

A few weeks back, CJ Perry stated that she was open to stepping inside the squared circle in All Elite Wrestling if the story demanded it. The 38-year-old star also expresses her desire to compete in a Hardcore match in AEW.

"Maybe I’ll have a hardcore match. Someone recently asked me, ‘Hey, so are you going to wrestle?’ I’m like, look, it’s a wrestling show. Obviously, I’m going to fight a b*tch or two if I need to.’ Again, it’s all about the story. If you push me too far, I’m going to punch you in the face."

While she may not be the most seasoned of in-ring performers, CJ Perry was an active in-ring competitor during her time in WWE.

