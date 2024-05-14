Mariah May flirtatiously invites former AEW champion to her apartment

Mariah May is one of AEW's fastest-rising stars, and some would say the most flirtatious on the roster. The UK grappler is going viral once again after making her latest social media advance towards a certain All Elite colleague.

The Fighting Princess signed with AEW last November as the superfan of "Timeless" Toni Storm and eventually became the protégé and understudy of the current Women's World Champion. The 25-year-old is a hit with fans on social media and recently began flirting with Anthony Bowens. The Acclaimed member is openly gay and is in a relationship with actor Michael Povano.

Bowens responded "yes" to a tweet asking users if they miss being able to go to video stores such as Blockbuster. May took the opportunity to slide into Bowens' replies, and invited him to her apartment for a bit of Netflix & Chill:

"i’m sorry you can’t go to the movie stores anymore [pleading face emoji] [heart hands emoji] maybe you can come round my apartment and I’ll introduce you to Netflix? [heart with arrow emoji x 2]," Mariah May wrote.

Expand Tweet

Bowens has not publicly responded to May as of this writing. The former Stardom champion had her last AEW match on May 8, where she defeated Harley Cameron on Dynamite.

AEW Double Or Nothing updated line-up

All Elite Wrestling's sixth annual Double Or Nothing pay-per-view will air live on Sunday, May 26 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Going into this week's penultimate Dynamite there are 5 confirmed matches for Double Or Nothing. The following line-up has been confirmed as of now:

TBS Champion Willow Nightingale vs. the debuting Mercedes Moné

International Champion Roderick Strong vs. Will Ospreay

Women's World Champion Toni Storm vs. Serena Deeb

World Champion Swerve Strickland vs. Christian Cage

Anarchy In The Arena: The New Elite (Nick Jackson, Matt Jackson, Jack Perry, Kazuchika Okada) vs. Team AEW (Bryan Danielson, Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood, Eddie Kingston)

It's believed that a big TNT Championship match will be confirmed for the pay-per-view on Dynamite. Champion Adam Copeland recently challenged Malakai Black to a Barbed Wire Steel Cage match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback