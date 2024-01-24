CM Punk shares hilarious reaction to major WWE announcement

CM Punk has shared a hilarious reaction to WWE's groundbreaking deal on social media. The promotion announced a historic new deal with Netflix earlier today that will see RAW move from USA Network to Netflix beginning in 2025.

Earlier today, it was revealed that WWE has partnered with Netflix in a 10-year streaming deal for RAW worth more than 5 billion dollars. The promotion is incredibly hot at the moment, with fans eagerly awaiting the 2024 Royal Rumble event this weekend.

One of the major reasons fans are so excited for this year's Royal Rumble is the stunning return of CM Punk. The controversial star was fired from All Elite Wrestling in September 2023 but has been welcomed back to WWE with open arms.

Punk took to his Instagram story today to react to WWE's massive deal with Netflix. He parodied the popular "Netflix and Chill" catchphrase and turned it into "Netflix and Phil," as seen in his post below.

WWE veteran comments on CM Punk or Cody Rhodes potentially winning the Royal Rumble

Former WWE head writer Vince Rusas shared his thoughts on tnt RAW storylines heading into Royal Rumble 2024 this weekend.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo claimed that he does not care who wins the Men's Royal Rumble match anymore.

The former WWE head writer said that from a casual fan's perspective, there is too much going on at the moment, and he's not invested in who wins the Men's Royal Rumble match on Saturday night.

"I gotta be honest with you, man. I am talking about [it] from a casual fan point of view now. There are just so many things going on and it can go so many different ways. I gotta be honest with you, it’s like, I don’t care. If Cody Rhodes wins, then Cody gets another shot against Roman Reigns, and Cody wins the Rumble two years in a row. And if CM Punk wins, then do you really think with all the time, effort, and money spent on Roman Reigns, they gonna roll the dice with CM Punk this quickly and put the belt on him?"

CM Punk and Cody Rhodes' promo last night on RAW received rave reviews from most fans. It will be fascinating to see which WWE Superstar emerges victorious in the Men's Royal Rumble match on January 27.

