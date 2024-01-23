"I don’t care" - WWE veteran comments on CM Punk or Cody Rhodes potentially winning the Royal Rumble (Exclusive)

WWE Royal Rumble is almost around the corner, with Cody Rhodes and CM Punk being two of the favorites to win the 30-man contest. However, Vince Russo believes that neither of the two emerging victorious from the marquee match will mean much in the grand scheme of things.

Seth Rollins suffered an injury last week, which has seemingly put his WrestleMania plans in jeopardy. This leaves Roman Reigns as the only active world champion. However, Cody Rhodes has already lost to The Tribal Chief at 'Mania, and CM Punk is unlikely to dethrone The Bloodline leader after his historic run.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo made it clear that Rhodes or Punk potentially winning the Royal Rumble did not excite him. The former WWE writer also shared the reason:

"I gotta be honest with you, man. I am talking about [it] from a casual fan point of view now. There are just so many things going on and it can go so many different ways. I gotta be honest with you, it’s like, I don’t care. If Cody Rhodes wins, then Cody gets another shot against Roman Reigns, and Cody wins the Rumble two years in a row. And if CM Punk wins, then do you really think with all the time, effort, and money spent on Roman Reigns, they gonna roll the dice with CM Punk this quickly and put the belt on him?"

Russo added that the title programs for WrestleMania seemed all over the place after Rollins got hurt:

"Now Rollins is hurt, and he’s out of the equation. It just seems like it’s all over the place, and I just don’t care about anything." [From 47:53 onwards]

Check out the full episode of Legion of RAW below:

Cody Rhodes and CM Punk came face-to-face on WWE RAW this week. The duo had an enthralling war of words but didn't engage in a physical altercation.

