Tonight was the 1600th episode of WWE RAW and we got some big surprises as we head for the Royal Rumble this Saturday.

Imperium vs. New Day ended in a double count-out

Ivy Nile def. Valhalla

Dominik Mysterio def. the Miz

Ivar def. Chad Gable

Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark def. Indi Hartwell & Candice LeRae

Drew McIntyre def. Damian Priest

The WWE RAW before Royal Rumble kicked off with Seth Rollins coming out to the ring. The World Heavyweight Champion was limping after his match with Jinder Mahal and said that as he headed backstage, he realized that he might be out for a while.

Rollins revealed that his injuries were severe and he would need surgery and it would cost him three to four months away from the ring. Gunther and Imperium showed up, and the Intercontinental Champion got in the ring to talk to Rollins.

Gunther said that they were both workhorse champions and that Seth not being able to make it to WrestleMania made him sad. Rollins fired back and said that no matter what happens, he would be taking his title to WrestleMania.

Gunther added that he is going to win the Rumble and then go on to target Rollins' injuries to win the Heavyweight Title. Rollins shook his hand, and the two parted ways before the New Day attacked Imperium, and we headed for a match.

WWE RAW Results (January 22, 2024): Imperium vs. New Day

Imperium was in control early on and got some strikes and lariats before the New Day came back with the Unicorn Stampede. Kofi got a warning from the ref and the distraction allowed Vinci to drop Woods on the apron.

Woods took a beating in the ring but came back with a big boot to Vinci before tags were made. Woods got a dive off the top before Vinci took him out with a baseball slide. Woods came back with a dropkick before the match ended in a double count-out as the superstars refused to get back in the ring.

Result: Double Count-Out

New Day and Imperium continued to brawl after the match, and Kofi and Woods sent Vinci and Kaiser through tables with stereo spears before they were done.

Grade: B

We got to see the new WWE 2K24 cover, and it was Cody Rhodes on the standard edition, while Bianca and Rhea Ripley would be on the cover of the deluxe edition.

Rhea and Damian Priest were having an argument backstage, and Ripley was mad at Priest for picking fights with everyone. Priest yelled back and said that he would take down Drew McIntyre this week so that they could focus on DIY next week.

Priest stormed off and Rhea told Balor to assist Dominik with his match tonight.

Ivy Nile vs. Valhalla on WWE RAW

Valhalla had the early advantage and dropped Nile outside before Ivy came back with a roundhouse kick and some big strikes. Nile got a takedown off the headscissors before taking a big pop-up headbutt.

Valhalla tried to use the ropes to get the pin, but it was foiled by Maxxine, who alerted the ref. They headed up to the ropes and Nile dropped Valhalla with a big bulldog off the top before getting the win.

Result: Ivy Nile def. Valhalla

Grade: B-

Backstage, Jey Uso was hanging out with the New Day and Kofi said that he would be challenging Gunther for the Intercontinental champ next week.

Nia Jax was out next and bragged about taking out Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch before the former double women's champ walked out. Becky said that Nia had a target on her back and had no friends in the locker room, which meant trouble in the Royal Rumble.

Bayley came out as well and said that she would go on to win the Rumble but Nia said that she wouldn't let it happen. The three started a brawl and Becky hit the Manhandle slam on Bayley but was sent outside before Nia hit the Role Model with a leg drop.

Backstage, Rhea Ripley took shots at Becky and said that she should 'change her WrestleMania plans'.

Dominik Mysterio vs. the Miz on WWE RAW

The Miz had the upper hand early on and got some big chops and knee strikes before a distraction from Balor and JD allowed him to be sent outside with a running knee.

The Miz took out Balor and JD on the outside before heading back in and getting a crossbody and the IT kicks. Dom dodged the Skull Crushing Finale and Balor came in with a kick on the Miz before Mysterio got the 619 and the frogsplash for the win.

Result: Dominik Mysterio def. the Miz

Balor attacked the Miz after the match and DIY came out to help The A-Lister.

Grade: B-

R-Truth was backstage and gave Priest another stack of cash before Damian said that he would take the title no matter what and Drew couldn't do anything to stop him.

Bronson Reed was in a short promo and challenged Jey Uso to a match next week on RAW to 'make an example out of' him.

Chad Gable vs. Ivar on WWE RAW

Ivar started off strong and hit a big spinning powerslam before Gable came back with a neckbreaker and a top rope headbutt for a near fall. Ivar tried for a vertical suplex and Gable held on for a bit before falling over the ropes to the outside where Ivar hit a big dive.

Gable got a big superplex before they fell back outside again and when they returned to the ring, Ivar got a near fall off a big powerbomb. Gable got a Dragonscrew and got the Anklelock in but the hold was broken. Ivar got a leg drop from the ropes for yet another near fall.

Gable got the Anklelock in once more before Ivar broke out and hit another slam. Ivar headed up top and missed the Doomsault before Gable caught him with a German Suplex. Gable hit a German Suplex from the second rope before a distraction from Valhalla let Ivar get the takedown and the Doomsault for the win.

Result: Ivar def. Chad Gable

Grade: B+

CM Punk and Cody Rhodes were out next, and Punk said that he hoped that they would still be friends come Sunday morning. Punk talked about Cody's dad, Dusty, who sent Cody to Ohio Valley Wrestling and told Punk to keep an eye on him.

Punk said that he would do anything he had to do to win the Royal Rumble before Cody got on the mic and agreed that in the Rumble, there were no friends. Punk said that he could keep things professional after the match, and they both agreed that the Rhodes last name was more of a curse than a blessing.

Punk said that they both took different roads to get there and that he was the real 'American Dream.' Cody fired back and said that Punk inspired so many other superstars with his pipe bomb, but then he left, leaving guys like Cody to continue Punk's revolution.

The two had a staredown in the ring and got in each other's faces before they walked out of opposite ends of the ring.

Hulk Hogan was in a short promo and teased a possible appearance before RAW continued.

Indi Hartwell & Candice LeRae vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark on WWE RAW

Hartwell and LeRae had control of the match early and Shayna was dropped from the apron before LeRae dropped Stark on top of her with a Poison Rana from the apron.

After a break, Shayna caught LeRae in the Kirifuda Clutch, but the hold was broken. Stark came back in and hit LeRae with a Z360 before picking up the win.

Result: Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark def. Indi Hartwell & Candice LeRae

After the match, Damage CTRL came out and attacked the women's tag champs in the ring before RAW continued.

Grade: C

Drew McIntyre was backstage and said that Priest wasn't ready to be a champion and he would prove it tonight.

Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW

Priest got some big strikes early on and sent McIntyre outside but the latter caught him off a dive and hit a big hip toss on the floor. Back inside, they traded strikes before Priest was sent outside but he sent Drew into the ring post before dropping him on the announce desk with the Broken Arrow.

Back after a break on RAW, the two took each other out with big boots before Damian dodged the Claymore. Priest got another Broken Arrow for a near fall before hitting a dive to the outside. R-Truth came out of nowhere and was shoved down by Damian before causing a distraction.

The distraction allowed Damian to dodge the Claymore and hit the South of Heaven but the ref was too distracted to notice the pin. Damian got up and grabbed the ref but Drew came in with a claymore and picked up the win.

Result: Drew McIntyre def. Damian Priest

Grade: B+

