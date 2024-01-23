30-year-old WWE star suffers defeat for the first time in nearly 6 months

WWE Superstar Ivy Nile faced Valhalla during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Following Ivar's unexpected loss to Tozawa from Alpha Academy last Monday, he and Valhalla retaliated by brutally attacking Maxxine Dupri and Tozawa. In the aftermath, backstage, Ivy Nile assured Dupri that she would deal with her. As a result, the match was made official for this week's show.

Ivy Nile initiated the match with a fireman's carry, setting an early tone. Despite Valhalla's attempt to gain control with a chin lock, Nile demonstrated her resilience and strategic prowess.

Nile cleverly evaded her opponent's grasp by maneuvering towards the ropes, utilizing a well-timed kick to break free. Seizing control, Ivy executed a skillful tijeras and followed up with an impactful Avalanche Bulldog to secure an impressive win over the 30-year-old.

This was Valhalla's first defeat in almost six months (to be exact, 175 days) since her encounter with Maxxine Dupri on a past episode of RAW.

On the other hand, Ivy Nile has started her main roster run on an impressive note, and it will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the talented star moving forward.

