LA Knight split from Maximum Male Models in early October of 2022, parting ways with Mace, Mansoor, and Maxxine Dupri. He has gone on to do great things, while Maxxine has parted ways with MMM herself. On RAW this week, she won her first-ever singles match.

Given that Maxxine is only 26 and began her career in 2021, you might be surprised that the "sister" of LA Knight has never actually wrestled a singles match before July 31. She had one match in early July, teaming up with The Alpha Academy to defeat The Viking Raiders and Valhalla in a mixed tag team match.

On RAW this week, she made her singles debut and defeated Valhalla after a big brawl broke out between Otis, Chad Gable, Eric, and Ivar. It took a unique finish in an Ocean Cyclone Suplex for Dupri to win.

Maxxine seems to have done well since splitting with LA Knight, fka Max Dupri. Chad Gable recently praised her dedication to wrestling by stating that she makes her own gear and trains independently when not on TV.

