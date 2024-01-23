Gunther to defend the Intercontinental title against 18-year veteran on RAW next week

Intercontinental Champion Gunther has been one of WWE's MVPs since his debut in 2022, and he has spent almost all of that time holding the title. Just two nights after he enters the Royal Rumble match again, he is set to defend his title against an 18-year veteran.

This week on RAW, Gunther confronted Seth Rollins in the midst of his announcement. The segment ended with The New Day hijacking and attacking Imperium members Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. The chaos of their match led to a double countout, prompting Jackie Redmond to ask Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods what was next for them.

While Jey Uso was also there with them backstage, Kofi Kingston stated that Jey isn't the only one eyeing a singles title in 2024. He declared a challenge against Gunther for the Intercontinental title next week on RAW.

It's a huge match-up for both the Champion and Kofi Kingston. As you may know, Kofi is a Grand Slam Champion in WWE - one of a select group to achieve that.

The Intercontinental Champion, on the other hand, is looking to take a step up. After Seth Rollins revealed that he planned to disobey the doctors who told him to get surgery for his sprained MCL, the Imperium leader declared his intention to choose Rollins as his WrestleMania 40 opponent after winning the Royal Rumble match.

The Intercontinental Champion was last year's runner-up after setting the record for the longest individual Rumble match performance ever.

Who do you think will win the Royal Rumble? Do you think Kingston can beat The Ring General next week on RAW? Sound off!

