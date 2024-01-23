Winless streak continues for former WWE champion after latest defeat on RAW

WWE Superstar Chad Gable faced Ivar during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Ivar suffered an unexpected defeat last Monday against Tozawa. He was furious and continued his beatdown on the Japanese competitor. In the aftermath, Alpha Academy stablemate Chad Gable approached Tozawa backstage, promising to impart a lesson to Ivar. Hence, a match between the two was made official for this week's show.

Gable started the encounter with a strong offensive, featuring a diving lariat and chops into the corner. Despite this, the Viking Raider, Ivar, seized control with a remarkable diving splash on the outside. The bout showcased both competitors' impressive athleticism and power, captivating the fans in the arena.

In the closing moments, Gable executed a high-angle German Suplex, displaying his prowess, but it wasn't sufficient to put Ivar away. As Gable ascended to the top rope, a distraction from Valhalla at ringside shifted the momentum.

Capitalizing on the opportunity, Ivar delivered a devastating moonsault, securing an impressive victory.

Chad Gable's recent loss extends his winless streak on the main roster to several months, with his last victory dating back to a six-man tag match in September.

Meanwhile, Ivar has started 2024 on an impressive note, building on the positive momentum from the end of the previous year. It will be intriguing to observe WWE's plans for the talented star.

