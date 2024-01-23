R-Truth's shenanigans help Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW; Judgment Day member left upset

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre faced Damian Priest during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Tensions between the duo have been building for a while, and recent weeks have intensified the conflict. Drew McIntyre believes Damian Priest's failed Money in the Bank cash-in attempt during McIntyre's World Heavyweight Championship match cost him the title.

The Scottish Warrior made his intentions clear, leading to a heated confrontation last Monday when McIntyre interrupted the main event where it appeared Priest was poised to cash in his briefcase. Hence, a match was made official for this week's show.

The bout started with a fierce back-and-forth exchange, each competitor vying for early dominance. The intensity spilled outside the ring as McIntyre caught Priest and executed a belly-to-belly suplex. However, the tables turned as the Punisher of The Judgement Day gained control, emphatically putting McIntyre through the announce table with a falcon arrow.

In the final moments of the match, R-Truth, who has been attempting to join the Judgement Day in recent weeks, emerged to provide Priest with his share of the merchandise money. Priest executed the South of Heaven on McIntyre, seemingly landing a decisive blow.

Unfortunately, the referee, preoccupied with Truth's antics, failed to make the count. Enraged by Truth's interference, Priest tossed him out of the ring, inadvertently providing McIntyre an opportunity to capitalize. Seizing the moment, McIntyre delivered the Claymore to secure a crucial victory.

It will be interesting to see if the former WWE Champion can build on this momentum and go on to win the Men's Royal Rumble match later this week.

