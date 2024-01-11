R-Truth's association with The Judgment Day might be more than the WWE star is letting on: Exploring major diversion

The Judgment Day and R-Truth are the perfect balance of order and chaos. Every member of the heel group has their goals and ambitions in order, while the returning superstar arrived out of nowhere, aiming to find a place in the stable.

Although Truth's character is the absolute opposite of what The Judgment Day seeks from a member, it seems that his association with the faction is much more than what meets the eye. One of the first indications that the faction is warming up to Truth is Damian Priest and Finn Balor breaking character during the former's promos.

Furthermore, Truth can advise Damian Priest to cash in the Money in the Bank contract at the right time. The Archer of Infamy will be more than happy to let R-Truth into the faction if the latter's suggestion for the cash-in helps him win the title.

Damian Priest has been trying to cash in his MITB contract for a while. If R-Truth helps him with it, Priest might forfeit his partnership with Finn Balor and tag with Truth instead.

This way, the veteran will not only become a part of the faction, but he could also replace a key member. WWE might be building up to a significant change within The Judgment Day, and the next few weeks of RAW will be interesting to watch.

Rhea Ripley wants R-Truth to stay away from The Judgment Day

R-Truth recently defeated JD McDonagh in a Loser Leaves Judgment Day match, but the stipulation was never executed. Although Truth still wants to be a part of the faction, he needs to get everyone on board with the idea.

Rhea Ripley recently opened up about the possibility of Truth joining the faction during the WWE 2024 Preview Special:

"You know, I've had it up to here with Truth [R-Truth], I really have. He's not in The Judgment Day. It was cool to see Awesome Truth back together. Don't get me wrong, I was a huge fan of them growing up, but they should stay together, and they should stay away from The Judgment Day because there are five of us, and that's it," she said.

Ripley added:

"We're not looking at Truth right now, and he's trying to wiggle his way in (...) To me, he thinks he's a part of it, but we have never signed off on that. We have not discussed this, we have not come to [an] agreement that Truth is in The Judgment Day. So, so far, he is not. Sorry, everyone."

Awesome Truth has defeated JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio in a tag team match in the past. They will take on Damian Priest and Finn Balor on the upcoming episode of RAW. It will be interesting to see which team will emerge victorious.

