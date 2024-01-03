R-Truth is undoubtedly one of the most hilarious wrestlers in WWE, with a history of making fellow superstars break character with his sense of humor.

The 51-year-old made his return from injury at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. The former United States Champion is currently involved in a storyline with The Judgment Day. Truth repeatedly claims to be a part of the heel faction, whereas the members of the group rightfully disagree with his claim. While communicating with Truth, the members of the heel faction, Damian Priest in particular, have found it difficult to stay in character and not laugh at the veteran performer's witty lines.

On the recent episode of Monday Night RAW, R-Truth asked Adam Pearce to schedule a singles match between Finn Balor and Tommaso Ciampa in the presence of the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions. During the conversation, Truth referred to Balor as a 'scaredy cat,' following which Damian Priest was trying hard to stay in character, as he had a smirk on his face throughout the segment.

You can watch the entire segment below:

The WWE Universe could not help but notice the Money In The Bank winner trying his best not to break into laughter on camera. Many Twitter users shared their reactions to this backstage segment.

You can check some of the best reactions below:

Vince McMahon was the mind behind one of R-Truth's most iconic WWE gimmicks

During the early 2010s, R-Truth started exhibiting strange behavior. The former 24/7 Champion would whisper to 'Little Jimmy' in promos. He made the gimmick popular among WWE fans by pretending to be talking to the invisible character Little Jimmy.

During his appearance on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long revealed that Vince McMahon came up with the idea of the hilarious gimmick:

"It was Vince's idea... I don't know how he come up with it, but it was his idea, I heard. They presented it to the writers and they brought it to R-Truth... He's very entertaining man, real nice guy. I don't have any crazy stories or nothing with me and him. But like I said, he is a sweetheart of a guy. Everytime I am around him, he is a lot of fun. So man, good for him."

Should R-Truth bring back the 'Little Jimmy' gimmick? Sound off in the comments section below.

