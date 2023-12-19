WWE Hall of Famer credits Vince McMahon for coming up with comedic gimmick (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon was apparently the brains behind one of WWE's most hilarious gimmicks, according to Hall of Famer Teddy Long.

The gimmick in question is R-Truth's 'Little Jimmy.' Back in the early 2010s, R-Truth started to exhibit strange behavior, referencing Little Jimmy in promos. This later developed into a full-fledged act, where he would pretend to be talking to the invisible character of Jimmy.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recalled that Vince McMahon had come up with the idea. He further praised R-Truth, giving a sneak peek at his real-life personality:

"It was Vince's idea... I don't know how he come up with it, but it was his idea, I heard. They presented it to the writers and they brought it to R-Truth... He's very entertaining man, real nice guy. I don't have any crazy stories or nothing with me and him. But like I said, he is a sweetheart of a guy. Everytime I am around him, he is a lot of fun. So man, good for him." [4:15 onwards]

Vince Russo believes WWE needs to choose between R-Truth and another superstar

According to Vince Russo, the Stamford-based promotion has overlooked a massive blunder in character developement. The former writer believes both R-Truth and Akira Tozawa are essentially playing the same role.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo stated:

"You know what the problem is for me? You can't have R-Truth and Tozawa because they're playing the same, exact character. You got to pick one bro, and the one should be Truth and not Tozawa. But they're playing basically the same, exact character," Vince Russo said. [4:01 - 4:21]

What is next for R-Truth in WWE? Fans will have to stay tuned to find out.

