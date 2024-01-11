Rhea Ripley reacts to WWE releasing R-Truth and Judgment Day's new merch

Rhea Ripley has reacted to WWE releasing two new tees inspired by R-Truth's current storyline with The Judgment Day.

For weeks since his return at Survivor Series 2023, Truth has been involved in a storyline with The Judgment Day. He also defeated JD McDonagh in a "Loser Leaves Judgment Day" match but was never officially added to the faction.

Taking to Twitter/X, Ripley reacted with a GIF after WWE released two new tees featuring both Truth and The Judgment Day.

Check out Ripley's reaction:

Expand Tweet

R-Truth recently joined forces with The Miz to reunite Awesome Truth. The duo defeated Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh on a recent episode of Monday Night RAW.

Rhea Ripley apologized to fans after confirming that R-Truth is not a Judgment Day member

Rhea Ripley recently opened up about R-Truth getting involved in The Judgment Day's business. She claimed that the former 24/7 Champion was not a member of the faction.

Speaking on the WWE 2024 Preview Special show, Rhea Ripley warned Awesome Truth that they needed to stay away from The Judgment Day. She said:

"You know, I've had it up to here with Truth [R-Truth], I really have. He's not in The Judgment Day. It was cool to see Awesome Truth back together, don't get me wrong, I was a huge fan of them growing up, but they should stay together, and they should stay away from The Judgment Day because there's five of us and that's it. We're not looking at Truth right now and he's trying to wiggle his way in... To me, he thinks he's a part of it, but we have never signed off on that. We have not discussed this, we have not come to agreement that Truth is in The Judgment Day. So, so far he is not. Sorry everyone."

Awesome Truth will be in action on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW. They will face the team of Damian Priest and Finn Balor.

What are your thoughts on Truth's storyline with The Judgment Day? Sound off in the comments section below.

Find out who called Vince McMahon a piece of **** here